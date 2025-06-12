Watch: Patrick Reed makes albatross during first round of U.S. Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills
2025 NFL QB Rankings: Top quarterback tiers, breakdowns, analysis from Chris Simms ahead of 2025 NFL season
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Cameron McAdoo closeup.JPG
Cameron McAdoo update: ‘I still have a couple months until the doctors will release me’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
Mets pitcher Kodai Senga headed for injured list with right hamstring injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgameierrd1_250612.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_jeepsalesround1_250612.jpg
Thursday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_cbb_illrileycomp_250612.jpg
Riley’s highlights from Illinois’ 2024-25 season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills
2025 NFL QB Rankings: Top quarterback tiers, breakdowns, analysis from Chris Simms ahead of 2025 NFL season
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Cameron McAdoo closeup.JPG
Cameron McAdoo update: ‘I still have a couple months until the doctors will release me’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
Mets pitcher Kodai Senga headed for injured list with right hamstring injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgameierrd1_250612.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_jeepsalesround1_250612.jpg
Thursday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_cbb_illrileycomp_250612.jpg
Riley’s highlights from Illinois’ 2024-25 season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch: Patrick Reed makes albatross during first round of U.S. Open

  
Published June 12, 2025 06:48 PM
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards
June 12, 2025 02:58 PM
Patrick Reed didn't immediately know what he'd done: just the fourth albatross in the history of the U.S. Open, from 286 yards at Oakmont Country Club's fourth hole.

OAKMONT, Pa. — Patrick Reed made only the fourth albatross since the U.S. Open started keeping records some four decades ago, sinking in his second shot from 286 yards Thursday on the par-5 fourth hole at Oakmont.

Reed looked stunned after he hit a fairway wood onto the green, watched it bounce three times and then roll toward the hole. Unsure of where the ball went, he raised his palm to the sky, then pointed downward, asking if it went in.

The applause up at the green gave him the answer.

The 2018 Masters champion joins T.C. Chen (1985 at Oakland Hills), Shaun Micheel (2010 at Pebble Beach) and Nick Watney (2012 at Olympic) as the only players to make an albatross at the U.S. Open since the event started keeping records in 1983.