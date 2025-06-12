Watch: Patrick Reed makes albatross during first round of U.S. Open

OAKMONT, Pa. — Patrick Reed made only the fourth albatross since the U.S. Open started keeping records some four decades ago, sinking in his second shot from 286 yards Thursday on the par-5 fourth hole at Oakmont.

Reed looked stunned after he hit a fairway wood onto the green, watched it bounce three times and then roll toward the hole. Unsure of where the ball went, he raised his palm to the sky, then pointed downward, asking if it went in.

The applause up at the green gave him the answer.

The 2018 Masters champion joins T.C. Chen (1985 at Oakland Hills), Shaun Micheel (2010 at Pebble Beach) and Nick Watney (2012 at Olympic) as the only players to make an albatross at the U.S. Open since the event started keeping records in 1983.