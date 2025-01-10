2025 The American Express full field: Nick Dunlap back — as a pro — to defend title

Nick Dunlap will return to defend his title at The American Express, Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California.

Dunlap captured last year’s edition as an amateur, becoming the first to accomplish that on Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991. Dunlap soon turned pro and won again in July at the Barracuda Championship.

The 21-year-old is joined in the field by Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had hoped to make his 2025 debut at The AmEx but his agent confirmed last week that he needed more time to heal from injuring his hand on Christmas Day.

Here’s a look at the initial full-field, released by the PGA Tour on Friday: