Scottie Scheffler (hand) won’t play American Express; hopeful to return at Pebble

Scottie Scheffler won’t make his season debut next week at the American Express.

The world No. 1 said Monday on his Instagram page that his injured right hand hasn’t healed enough for him to play next week at TPC West. He said that he remains “hopeful” that he can tee it up later this month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the next signature event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Scheffler said Dec. 27 that he had surgery after suffering a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass while preparing Christmas dinner. He hoped to return to action in three to four weeks.

Scheffler is coming off a monster 2024 in which he won nine times worldwide, including a second Masters title, the FedExCup and an Olympic gold medal. He won in his most recent appearance, at the Hero World Challenge in early December.