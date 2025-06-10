Cubs at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 10

It’s Tuesday, June 10 and the Cubs (40-26) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (38-28). Colin Rea is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Mick Abel for Philadelphia.

The Phillies took Game 1 of the series, 4-3 to snap its five game losing streak. Philadelphia is now 2-9 over the last 11 games compared to Chicago who is 1-3 over the last four games and now on a two-game losing streak.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Phillies

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MARQ, NBCSP

Odds for the Cubs at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Cubs (+100), Phillies (-120)

Spread: Phillies 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Phillies

Pitching matchup for June 10, 2025: Colin Rea vs. Mick Abel

Cubs: Colin Rea, (4-2, 3.59 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 0 Strikeouts Phillies: Mick Abel, (1-0, 0.79 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Cubs and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Phillies

The Phillies have lost 8 of their last 10 games

The Under is 4-1 in the Phillies’ last 5 matchups against National League teams

The Phillies have failed to cover the Run Line in 6 straight home games

The Brewers are 9-4 on the ML when Colin Rea pitches this season

