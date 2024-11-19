A being a New York tourist during surgery rehab, Ludvig Åberg returns to defend RSM title

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – This week’s RSM Classic will be Ludvig Åberg’s first PGA Tour start since the Tour Championship in late August. It was a break that was forced on him by surgery on his left knee to repair a torn medial meniscus and although he admitted he didn’t like the rehabilitation, he did enjoy the break.

“Oh, yeah, absolutely,” he said Tuesday. “I did the surgery in New York, so I spent the first couple weeks in New York doing rehab. Luckily, I was still able to walk, so me and my girlfriend were in New York and we were doing the city a little bit and kind of acting like tourists, so that was fun.”

Åberg said his ailing left knee didn’t impact his swing or walking but it did force him to change how he read putts and he decided to have the surgery the week after East Lake, on Sept. 5. By Oct. 5 he was already hitting chip shots and said he spent the last few weeks ramping up for the RSM Classic, where he won his first Tour title last year.

“I feel 100 percent, otherwise I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “I’m actually a little bit stronger now than I was before, so that’s good.”