After nearly 5 months away, PGA Tour’s top putter set to return in Cabo

This week’s PGA Tour event in Cabo will signal the return of the Tour’s top putter.

Maverick McNealy, who is the only Tour pro gaining over a shot on the greens this season, will compete for the first time in nearly five months at this week’s World Wide Technology Championship, which will be contested at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas in Los Cabos, Mexico.

McNealy tore the anterior sterno-clavicular ligament in his left shoulder last February and shut it down after a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open in early June. He opted not for surgery but for a treatment plan that included “physical therapy, biomechanics analysis, golf swing changes and regenerative stem-cell treatments.”

Prior to his injury, McNealy sat No. 26 in FedExCup points thanks to five top-12 finishes in his first nine starts. He then withdrew from back-to-back events, at Pebble Beach and Phoenix, and when he went on the shelf, he had slid to No. 86 in points.

Though he’s sure to have some sort of major medical extension at his disposal for next season, McNealy enters this week at No. 121 points, and with solid play over the final three fall events – McNealy is expected to play at least two of them – he could not only keep his card on his own but also potentially climb into that coveted Next 10, which would come with a spot in the first two signature events following The Sentry next year.

McNealy spent his time away working toward his private pilot instrument rating and also got engaged.

The WWT field also includes Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala and Ludvig Åberg, plus sponsor exemptions Michael Block, Chris Gotterup and amateur Preston Summerhays, and open qualifier Billy Davis.