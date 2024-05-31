 Skip navigation
Top News

Gymnastics - DTB Cup in Stuttgart
Brody Malone leads Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in return from injury
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. deals with emotions of a 2nd season-ending knee injury
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round One
Par-3 12th was a beast Thursday at USWO; Mel Reid shows why it was also a ‘beauty’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfuswo_nellykordav2_240530.jpg
Korda highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_rorymcilroyintv_240530.jpg
McIlroy discusses Round 1 at RBC Canadian Open
nbc_golf_uswo_allyround1_240530.jpg
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results

  
Published May 30, 2024 10:27 PM

All-around and apparatus results from the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. Full results are here. ...

Men (Day 1 of 2)
All-Around
1. Brody Malone — 85.95
2. Frederick Richard -- 84.35
3. Donnell Whittenburg -- 83.5
3. Colt Walker -- 83.5
5. Khoi Young — 83.4
5. Shane Wiskus -- 83.4

Floor Exercise
1. Paul Juda — 14.75
2. Yul Moldauer — 14.6
2. Frederick Richard — 14.6
4. Shane Wiskus — 14.45
5. Khoi Young — 14.15

High Bar
1. Brody Malone — 14.9
2. Frederick Richard — 14.4
3. Cameron Bock -- 13.85
4. Khoi Young -- 13.75
4. Jeremy Bischoff -- 13.75

XFINITY U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Broadcast Schedule

Parallel Bars
1. Curran Phillips — 15.5
2. Yul Moldauer — 15.4
3. Colt Walker — 14.95
4. Khoi Young — 14.9
5. Asher Hong — 14.75

Pommel Horse
1. Stephen Nedoroscik — 15.4
2. Patrick Hoopes — 14.95
3. Brandon Dang — 14.65
4. Brody Malone — 14.1
4. Cameron Bock — 14.1

Still Rings
1. Alex Diab — 14.8
2. Asher Hong — 14.5
3. Brody Malone — 14.4
4. Donnell Whittenburg — 14.35
5. Javier Alfonso — 14.25

Vault (One Vault Score)
1. Khoi Young — 14.8
2. Donnell Whittenburg — 14.45
3. Shane Wiskus — 14.3
4. Taylor Christopulos -- 14.25
5. Fred Richard — 14.2

