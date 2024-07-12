After practicing with left-handed club alongside Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa gets chipping chance

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Links golf has a tendency to present players with uncomfortable situations, from awkward lies in ubiquitous bunkers to wind-driven shots that are impossible to predict.

It was the type of situation Collin Morikawa found himself in late in his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open after hitting a poor approach into the par-4 fifth hole — his 14th of the round — that stopped on the right edge of a deep bunker and led to him playing a left-handed chip shot. He was prepared.

“I ordered a left-handed 8-iron about a month and a half ago just to screw around,” Morikawa said. “When I was at Tiger Jam, Tiger actually hit it. We were both screwing around with it.”

Going lefty 🫣



Creativity on display for @Collin_Morikawa. pic.twitter.com/7edp47Iv78 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 12, 2024

Morikawa turned a wedge over and played a delicate left-handed shot that rolled 7 feet past the hole. Even though he made bogey, it was still a shot he was comfortable with.

“I’ve been hitting like full left-handed 8-iron shots — doesn’t mean I’ve been chipping with it, but it gave me a little bit more of an ease knowing that. I wasn’t too worried about the bunker right there,” said Morikawa, who shot a 4-under 66 Friday and was three off the lead. “[His approach at No. 5] was a bad shot. I shouldn’t have been there, I made bogey on one of the easiest holes of the day. It sucks, but I’m glad it looked cool, I guess.”