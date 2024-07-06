Arnold Palmer Cup tied entering 24-match singles session at Lahinch

Through two days of the Arnold Palmer Cup, it’s all knotted up.

The U.S. and International teams will enter Sunday’s singles session at Lahinch Golf Club all tied at 18-18. The Americans won Saturday morning’s foursomes, 7.5-4.5, before the Internationals took the afternoon four-balls, 7-5.

All 48 competitors will compete in singles, meaning 24 points will be up for grabs.

The Internationals have three players who are 3-0 through three sessions – Arizona State sophomore Wenyi Ding, Louisville grad Max Kennedy and Arkansas grad Jacob Skov Olesen, who last month won the British Amateur. The U.S. have one player with a perfect record, and it’s the Americans’ D-II representative, Mary Kelly Mulcahy of Findlay.

Mulcahy teamed up with Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris for mixed four-ball and mixed foursomes victories while also winning her Saturday foursomes match alongside Texas’ Farah O’Keefe.

This is the second time in three years that play has been tied after three sessions. Back in 2022, the Internationals broke out of an 18-18 score to win 15 singles points and take the Cup, 33-27.