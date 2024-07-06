 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 - Practice
NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins pole for Chicago Street Race
8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 - Stage 3
Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege dies in crash at Tour of Austria

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cup_qaulifying_240706__792966.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Chicago
nbc_cyc_tdfstage8hls_240706.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 8
nbc_golf_jordanspiethintv_240706.jpg
Spieth reflects on Round 3 of John Deere Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 - Practice
NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins pole for Chicago Street Race
8th Arctic Race Of Norway 2021 - Stage 3
Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege dies in crash at Tour of Austria

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cup_qaulifying_240706__792966.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Chicago
nbc_cyc_tdfstage8hls_240706.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 8
nbc_golf_jordanspiethintv_240706.jpg
Spieth reflects on Round 3 of John Deere Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arnold Palmer Cup tied entering 24-match singles session at Lahinch

  
Published July 6, 2024 03:51 PM

Through two days of the Arnold Palmer Cup, it’s all knotted up.

The U.S. and International teams will enter Sunday’s singles session at Lahinch Golf Club all tied at 18-18. The Americans won Saturday morning’s foursomes, 7.5-4.5, before the Internationals took the afternoon four-balls, 7-5.

All 48 competitors will compete in singles, meaning 24 points will be up for grabs.

The Internationals have three players who are 3-0 through three sessions – Arizona State sophomore Wenyi Ding, Louisville grad Max Kennedy and Arkansas grad Jacob Skov Olesen, who last month won the British Amateur. The U.S. have one player with a perfect record, and it’s the Americans’ D-II representative, Mary Kelly Mulcahy of Findlay.

Mulcahy teamed up with Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris for mixed four-ball and mixed foursomes victories while also winning her Saturday foursomes match alongside Texas’ Farah O’Keefe.

This is the second time in three years that play has been tied after three sessions. Back in 2022, the Internationals broke out of an 18-18 score to win 15 singles points and take the Cup, 33-27.