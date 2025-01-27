AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 schedule: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

The PGA Tour tees up its second signature event of the season at the ever-popular AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Jan. 30 through Feb. 2. Both professionals and amateurs will compete at Pebble Beach Golf Links (par 72, 6,972 yards) and Spyglass Hill (par 72, 7,041 yards) over the first two days. The pros will play the final two rounds at Pebble Beach.

How to watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

(All times EST; stream links added when available)

Jan. 30



3-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Jan. 31



3-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Feb. 1



1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

3-7PM: CBS

Feb. 2



1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

3-6:30PM: CBS



Who is in the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

There are 80 professionals and 80 amateurs in this year’s field. The pros include those who qualified for this signature event: top 50 in last year’s FEC points list; Aon Next 10 from the fall; leading finisher from the ’24 Race to Dubai (not otherwise exempt); current Aon Swing 5 and sponsor exemptions. The remainder of the field, to reach 80, was filled based on the FedExCup fall points list

Click here for the updated field list.

Which celebrity amateurs are playing this year at Pebble Beach?

As of Monday morning, the PGA Tour had not released the celebrity field. The Tour has worked to de-emphasize the amateur aspect of the event, as noted below:

How does the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am format work?

Each amateur will have a single pro for the event. The 80 pros and 80 ams will compete in a best-ball format (using handicaps for the amateurs) over the first two rounds. The pros will also compete in normal stroke-play for the event proper. The amateur portion will end after 36 holes, and not extend into the weekend (this is the second consecutive year of this format, since the tournament became a signature event). There is no cut for the pros, and they will play the final two rounds at Pebble Beach.

What is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse and prize money?

The purse is $20 million with the winner earning $3.6 million and 700 FedExCup points.

Who won the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Wyndham Clark shot a 12-under 60 in the third round to storm up the leaderboard and take the 54-hole lead. Then came the real storms. With inclement weather forecast through Monday, the PGA Tour canceled the final round and declared Clark the champion.

It was the first time since 2016 that a Tour event had been shortened to 54 holes. Officials made the call late Sunday evening.

Clark was one shot clear of Ludvig Åberg through three rounds. It was Clark’s third career Tour victory and first since the 2023 U.S. Open.