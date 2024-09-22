Billy Horschel wins another BMW PGA while handing Rory McIlroy another runner-up

Billy Horschel couldn’t help but feel a little guilty.

He was just seconds removed from canning a 35-footer for eagle to win the BMW PGA Championship in a playoff, his second time capturing the DP World Tour’s flagship event and at the expense of Rory McIlroy, who for the fourth time this year was exiting with a runner-up finish.

“I’m thrilled, excited for the way I played,” Horschel said. “I battled out there today. But at the same time, I’m a little disappointed. Rory is a really good friend of mine, and I think the world of him. I think he’s a generational talent, and I know how close he’s been this year, so I can feel for him.”

McIlroy owns two victories this year, at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January and the Wells Fargo Championship in May. Yet, they’ve been overshadowed by close calls at the U.S. Open, last week’s Irish Open and now, Sunday at Wentworth, where McIlroy sank a lengthy eagle bomb at the par-5 17th hole to tie Thriston Lawrence for the lead at 20 under.

While Lawrence couldn’t birdie either of the back-to-back closing par-5s and McIlroy, after nearly avoiding the water with his second shot, could only finish with par, Horschel birdie both holes – at the behest of his caddie, he laid up at No. 18 despite flirting with the decision to go for it from a fairway bunker – to cap a 4-under performance on his final seven holes. His closing 67 allowed him to join Lawrence (65) and McIlroy (67) in extra holes.

“My heart was pounding on the last couple shots, the last couple holes, and especially in the playoff,” Horschel said, “but it’s always fun being in those situations.”

When Lawrence bogeyed the second spin through the par-5 18th, McIlroy and Horschel each birdied to advance to a second playoff hole, also No. 18. McIlroy hit the green in two with a 4-iron, but so did Horschel, and when McIlroy failed to convert his eagle try, Horschel did not disappoint – though the crowd’s positive-yet-tempered reaction showed many were rooting for McIlroy, even against Horschel, also the 2021 BMW PGA champ, an ardent West Ham supporter and as popular in the U.K. as U.S.-born golfers get these days.

“It’s always one of my most special weeks of the year,” Horschel said. “I enjoy coming here. I feel a sense of ease. I feel a sense of calm. I know I’m not from the U.K. or London or England, but I feel almost at home when I come here.”

Meanwhile, McIlroy, who will take a couple weeks off before teeing it up in the Alfred Dunhill Links, was heading home having placed yet again.

“Last week was a tough one, but I left there with my head held high with the way I played the last hole trying to make 3,” McIlroy said, “and then yeah, I mean, played the playoff holes perfectly, really, a couple of birdies. But it just shows the standard out here. If you slip up just a little bit or don’t make a birdie on a crucial hole, someone is always waiting to take advantage of that. … Two weeks in a row, I’ve played well. Just not quite well enough. But you know, happy with where my game is and happy where it’s trending.”

Matteo Manassero, who held the 54-hole lead, shot 73 and ended up tied for fourth at 17 under along with Matthew Baldwin and Aaron Rai.