Brewers at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 1

It’s Thursday, May 1 and the Brewers (16-15) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (7-23). Chad Patrick is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Sean Burke for Chicago.

Milwaukee scored three runs in the top of the 8th inning yesterday to beat Chicago, 6-4, to guarantee a winning series against the White Sox. The Brewers won Game 1, 7-2, so today Milwaukee goes for the sweep. Milwaukee has won three straight, while Chicago has lost three straight.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at White Sox

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Time: 2:10 PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, CHSN

Odds for the Brewers at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Brewers (-181), White Sox (+150)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Brewers at White Sox

Pitching matchup for May 1, 2025: Chad Patrick vs. Sean Burke

Brewers: Chad Patrick, (1-2, 2.46 ERA)

Last outing: 4.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts White Sox: Sean Burke, (1-4, 6.00 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Brewers -1.5:

“If you’re looking for +100 or better plays today, Milwaukee would be a lean of mine. The Brewers have won three straight, while the White Sox dropped three consecutive games and this is a chance for the series sweep in favor of Milwaukee.

The Brewers only had one chance at a three-game series sweep so far this season and they lost that in Colorado, 7-2. You can’t lose out on the sweep to both of those teams, right? I could only lean toward Milwaukee on the ML or run line.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Brewers and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at White Sox

The Brewers have won their last 3 road games, while the White Sox have lost 8 in 10 at home

The Over is 12-7-1 for the White Sox’s and the Brewers’ last 10 games combined

The Brewers have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games at the White Sox

