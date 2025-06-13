 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round
Viktor Hovland is ... confident in his game? He’s feeling better, at least, and it’s showing at the U.S. Open
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres
Giants at Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13
Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
Angels at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13

Top Clips

nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_golf_samburnsrd2intv_250613.jpg
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
‘By no means’ is Scottie Scheffler out of contention after 73-71 start at U.S. Open

  
Published June 13, 2025 03:07 PM
OAKMONT, Pa. – The ridiculously high standards that Scottie Scheffler has set the last 3 ½ years often lead to even higher expectations, which makes his start at the U.S. Open feel like such an anomaly.

The world No. 1’s rounds of 73-71 left him tied for 34th midway through Friday’s frame. It’s the first time he began a week with back-to-back over-par cards since last year’s U.S. Open and was eight shots off the lead when he completed his day.

For a player who holds himself to such high standards it would have been understandable if he spent his post-round media scrum lamenting his situation, but that wasn’t the case.

“I bounced back really well to a lot of the mistakes that I made,” he said. “I’m not in the position I’d want to be after two days, but by no means am I out of the tournament.”

Scheffler took a familiar approach to the 125th national championship at Oakmont, the toughest test in major golf, and embraced the long view following an eventful second round.

Following bogeys at Nos. 15 and 17 (he started his round on the 10th hole), he traded two bogeys at Nos. 1 and 3 with bounce-back birdies at Nos. 2 and 4. Even following another bogey at the closing hole after missing the fairway off the tee, Scheffler was optimistic he could play his way back into the championship.

“I felt like I got some momentum back with a birdie on 2, quickly lost it with a bogey on 3, but then bounced back, birdied 4, great up-and-down on 5, great up-and-down on 6, birdied 7, good par on 8. I made the mistake there on 9, but that’s just what happens when you don’t hit the fairway,” he said. “Overall, definitely not out of the tournament. Today was, I think with the way I was hitting it, was easily a day I could have been going home and battled pretty hard to stay in there.”