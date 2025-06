KPMG Women’s PGA 2025 prize money: Full payout from $12 million purse

Minjee Lee won her third career major title and first since 2022, capturing the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Lee finished three shots clear of Auston Kim and Chanettee Wannasaen. She earned $1.8 million for her victory while Kim and Wannasaen each collected $944,867.

Here’s how the $12 million purse was paid out at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Texas.