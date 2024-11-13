 Skip navigation
Caitlin Clark at The Annika pro-am: Sights and sounds at Pelican Golf Club

  
Published November 13, 2024 07:43 AM

Caitlin Clark is competing in Wednesday’s LPGA pro-am at The Annika. Here are some of the sights and sounds from Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida (“Golf Today” begins at 11 a.m. ET on Golf Channel with live action, highlights and reax):

Fist-pump-worthy putt from Clark at the fifth.

A LOT of support for Clark.

Fans enjoying Nelly Korda back in action, too.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Previews

BELLEAIR, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 13: Nelly Korda of the United States plays her shot from the third tee as a gallery of fans look on during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Clark said her primary goal to was to not hit any fans. The tight corridors don’t make it easy, and Clark narrowly avoided the crowd here.

Clark’s reaction to that tee shot:

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Previews

BELLEAIR, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 13: Caitlin Clark, professional basketball player, reacts to her shot from the second tee during a Pro-Am prior to The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Getty Images

One hole, one par for Clark, who is playing the opening nine in a foursome with world No. 1 Nelly Korda.