Chan Kim, Coody twins highlight loaded Monday qualifier for WM Phoenix Open

A loaded Monday qualifier is on tap for this week’s WM Phoenix Open.

With a slew of PGA Tour members beginning the week on the alternate list for the non-signature event at TPC Scottsdale, it’s no surprise that most of them have converged on nearby Pinnacle Peak Country Club for a chance to grab one of four spots up for grabs via the 18-hole qualifier.

Highlighting the qualifying field is Chan Kim, who won twice last year on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished second in points to earn one of 30 PGA Tour cards available for 2024. The Arizona State product is currently fifth on the alternate list.

Of the four DP World Tour graduates on the alternate list, three of them are in the qualifier, including first alternate Alexander Bjork.

Also, four of the five Q-School grads, who are stuck at the bottom of the priority list, are teeing it up Monday. Harrison Endycott is playing his second straight week on the DPWT this week. The other four will have gotten into just two of seven events to start the season following next week’s Genesis Invitational. That also goes for nearly half of the KFT grads; No. 16 Norman Xiong is the highest-ranked player in the KFT category that has only gotten into two fields on his number (he qualified for Sony via the Monday qualifier).

Other notables at Pinnacle Peak: Xiong, twins Pierceson and Parker Coody, Morgan Hoffmann, Wes Bryan, Harry Higgs and Texas A&M signee Wheaton Ennis.

Meanwhile, 44-year-old Kevin Stadler and 46-year-old Luke Donald are among the sponsor exemptions for WMPO.

For live scoring of the WMPO qualifier, click here.