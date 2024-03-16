 Skip navigation
Chippier than most: Doug Ghim produces Tiger Woods-like moment at 17 – with one key difference

  
Published March 16, 2024 04:18 PM

Chipper than most?

Doug Ghim has likely seen Tiger Woods’ famous putt from the fringe at TPC Sawgrass’ 17th hole during the third round of the 2001 Players. On Saturday, Ghim produced a similar moment – only with a different club.

From 63 feet, about 3 feet longer than Woods’ make, Ghim opted for a wedge and chipped in for his sixth birdie of the day.

His celebration was Woods-like, too, as Ghim showed the fans a huge uppercut fist-pump of his own.

Ghim finished his round with par to shoot 6-under 66, a score that pushed him to 9 under, good for T-6 and six shots back at the time that Ghim finished his round.

Two years ago, Ghim ended his second Players appearance at T-6, his best showing in three previous trips to TPC Sawgrass.