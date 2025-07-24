 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles
Orioles closer Félix Bautista placed on injured list with right shoulder discomfort
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
Lottie Woad, in professional debut, one off lead at Women’s Scottish Open
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 14 SEC Media Days
Virginia Tech and South Carolina to clash in Atlanta with deep family ties

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_roto_justinfields_250724.jpg
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
nbc_btp_stage18_seg3_250724.jpg
Stage 19 the ‘last chance’ for most GC riders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles
Orioles closer Félix Bautista placed on injured list with right shoulder discomfort
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
Lottie Woad, in professional debut, one off lead at Women’s Scottish Open
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 14 SEC Media Days
Virginia Tech and South Carolina to clash in Atlanta with deep family ties

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_roto_justinfields_250724.jpg
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
nbc_btp_stage18_seg3_250724.jpg
Stage 19 the ‘last chance’ for most GC riders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Walker logged full practice to begin training camp

July 24, 2025 04:00 PM
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III fully participated to open training camp and Denny Carter examines his value for 2025.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_justinfields_250724.jpg
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
11:11
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
03:13
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
04:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
nbc_pftpm_nflcouncil_250724.jpg
05:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
nbc_pftpm_commandersstadium_250724.jpg
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
PFTPMFieldsInjury.jpg
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
t_law_mpx.jpg
02:03
Jags’ Lawrence ‘in the mix’ for 5,000-yard season
nbc_roto_texansfutures_250724.jpg
01:34
‘Fairly priced’ Texans’ success hinges on offense
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
09:48
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
11:35
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
03:34
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill
nbc_pftpm_mclaurincontract_250723.jpg
01:19
McLaurin ‘woefully’ underpaid by Washington
nbc_pftpm_hendricksonstewart_250723.jpg
05:20
Bengals ‘stubborn’ in Hendrickson, Stewart talks
nbc_pftpm_parsonscontract_250723.jpg
08:29
Could Parsons leave training camp with no deal?
nbc_bte_nflcomebackplayer_250723.jpg
02:06
‘Zeroing in’ on two QBs in NFL CPOY market
nbc_roto_jaguarsfutures_250723_copy.jpg
02:16
Why Jaguars are a ‘high variance’ team with upside
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_250722.jpg
01:34
Godwin reportedly sitting out beginning of camp
nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
07:13
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
12:25
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
03:40
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250722.jpg
07:49
How strip-club expenses led to Howell’s departure
nbc_roto_opoy_250722.jpg
02:06
Chase, Henry to challenge Saquon in OPOY race
nbc_roto_coltsfutures_250722.jpg
02:03
How Colts can surpass projected win total in 2025
nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
01:14
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_roto_christianwatson_250721.jpg
01:20
Why Watson should be ‘out of sight’ in fantasy
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
11:53
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
04:38
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
12:41
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA
nbc_pft_pftpmcommanders_250721.jpg
04:18
Pressure building for Commanders to change name

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_btp_stage18_seg3_250724.jpg
09:13
Stage 19 the ‘last chance’ for most GC riders
nbc_btp_stage18_seg2v2_250724.jpg
08:45
Vingegaard ‘missed target’ Pogacar on Stage 18
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd1hlv2_250724.jpg
07:52
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_joeycantillo_250724.jpg
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
nbc_dls_bobaninterview_250724.jpg
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_250724.jpg
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
nbc_roto_felixbautista_250724.jpg
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
nbc_roto_bradley_250724.jpg
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline
nbc_roto_shaw_250724.jpg
01:17
Cubs’ Shaw has ‘caught fire’ since ASB
nbc_dls_jerryjonesdiscussion_250724.jpg
02:05
Is winning or showmanship more important to Jones?
nbc_dls_lloydhowelldiscussion_250724.jpg
08:46
Van Natta Jr.: NFLPA chaos ‘will get worse’
nbx_cyc_ben_oconnor_intrv_250724.jpg
02:40
O’Connor ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of Stage 18 win
nbc_cyc_pogacar_intrv_250724v.jpg
01:39
Pogačar reflects on brutal Tour de France Stage 18
Finish_18_raw.jpg
08:29
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18 finish
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterviewv2_250724.jpg
05:38
Evaluating Jets options if Fields is out long-term
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250724.jpg
10:59
Analyzing Parsons, Hendrickson contract disputes
oly_wpm_worlds_goldmatch_esphun_250724.jpg
11:56
Spain men’s water polo team tops Hungary for gold
nbc_roto_acesfever_250724.jpg
01:27
Bet under in potential Aces-Fever ‘slugfest’
nbc_roto_wnbachampion_250724.jpg
02:14
Liberty and Lynx best value for WNBA Futures
nbc_ew_wrexhamrisev2_250724.jpg
02:40
Ever Wonder: Can Wrexham reach the Premier League?
nbc_dps_nicksabandiscussion_250724.jpg
07:22
Would Saban returning to NFL coaching make sense?
nbc_dps_tennesseetitansqbdiscussion_250724.jpg
04:25
What should expectations for Ward be with Titans?
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
06:16
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1
nbc_cyc_first_crash_stage18_250724.jpg
43
Mühlberger crashes during Tour de France Stage 18
nbc_cyc_stage18stage1sprint_250724.jpg
33
Milan gets 20 points, easy intermediate sprint win
grinerreturnwnbahighlights.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Griner scores 17 against former team
nbc_golf_rominehit_250723.jpg
06:32
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
woad_raw.jpg
07:21
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250723.jpg
06:53
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points