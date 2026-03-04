 Skip navigation
USATSI_28388632.jpg
Analyzing Colts placing transition tag on Jones
TREY_MPX_NEW.jpg
Hendrickson’s time with Bengals ‘needed to end’
BREECE_MPX_NEW.jpg
Simms: Jets tagging Hall the ‘right decision’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Report: Cardinals will release Murray

March 4, 2026 08:18 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to reports of the Arizona Cardinals reportedly releasing Kyler Murray, looking back at some of the quarterback’s top moments with the team.

USATSI_28388632.jpg
06:59
Analyzing Colts placing transition tag on Jones
TREY_MPX_NEW.jpg
02:50
Hendrickson’s time with Bengals ‘needed to end’
BREECE_MPX_NEW.jpg
02:15
Simms: Jets tagging Hall the ‘right decision’
nbc_pft_jimmy_g_260304.jpg
03:11
Cardinals reportedly interested in Garoppolo
KYLER_MPX_NEW.jpg
07:25
Murray could fit with Falcons as QB decisions loom
KYLER_MURRAY_MPX_NEW.jpg
04:38
Would Murray be a good fit with Rams or Eagles?
nbc_pft_kylermurraylandingspots_260304.jpg
07:51
Vikings headline Murray’s potential landing spots
nbc_pft_cardinalskylermurray_260304.jpg
06:52
Florio: Cardinals ‘blew it’ with Murray
nbc_pft_kylermurrayinjuries_260304.jpg
07:48
Cardinals handled Murray in ‘dysfunctional’ manner
nbc_pft_kylermurrayability_260304.jpg
06:16
Simms: Murray is still an ‘elite playmaker’
nbc_csu_diegopavia_260302.jpg
02:22
Is Vanderbilt quarterback Pavia an NFL prospect?
nbc_pft_badbunny_260303.jpg
01:49
Roc Nation drops numbers for Bad Bunny’s SB show
v2nbc_pft_mack_260303.jpg
02:07
Mack reportedly will play and explore options
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260303.jpg
04:38
Are Bears the best fit for Crosby?
BijanMadriodMPX.jpg
01:49
Falcons will play in NFL Madrid game
GiantsTeamNeedsMPX.jpg
03:15
Should Giants bring in another running back?
v2nbc_pft_dan_quinn_commanders_250303.jpg
04:36
Commanders must fill gaps at WR, OL in free agency
nbc_pft_cowboysneeds_260303.jpg
05:35
DAL still needs defensive help after Parsons trade
nbc_pft_eaglesneeds_260303.jpg
03:51
Eagles ‘have no needs’ entering free agency
nbc_pft_jones_injury_260303.jpg
02:59
How concerning is Jones’ injury history?
nbc_pft_jones_tag_260303.jpg
12:19
Vikings reportedly monitoring situation with Jones
nbc_pft_marshonlattimore_260303.jpg
02:07
Report: Commanders will release Lattimore
nbc_pft_franchise_deadline_260303.jpg
06:52
Inside the NFL’s franchise and transition tags
nbc_pft_freeagentrbs_260303.jpg
14:49
Can Jets afford to lose Hall in free agency?
nbc_pft_montgomerydurability_260303.jpg
09:53
How much does Montgomery have left in the tank?
nbc_pft_texansoline_260303.jpg
07:09
What is Texans’ plan on offensive line?
nbc_pft_davidmontgomerytrade_260303.jpg
03:49
‘It was time’ for Lions to move on from Montgomery
nbc_roto_montytrade_260302.jpg
01:37
Montgomery has ‘potential’ to be Top 24 fantasy RB
nbc_roto_jlove_260302.jpg
01:27
How Love raised draft ceiling with combine stats
nbc_ffhh_montgomerytrade_260302.jpg
02:10
Does Montgomery to Texans improve fantasy stock?

