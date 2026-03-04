Marquette vs. Providence predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 4

Its taken the bulk of the 2025-26 season, but the Providence Friars (14-15, 7-11) have found their groove winning three in a row and five of their last seven games as they prepare for tonight’s tilt against the Golden Eagles of Marquette (10-19, 5-13).

While Marquette leads the all-time series 27-15, the Golden Eagles are not playing well having lost four of their last five. The season may have reached its lowest point to date in their last outing, a 62-51 loss at home to DePaul. Marquette scored 14 points in the first half. Let that sink in for a moment – 14 points in the first 20 minutes of the game.

Providence extended their modest streak to three wins in a row over the weekend in Omaha where they knocked off Creighton, 79-76. It was actually a “low-scoring” night for the Friars who average 86.8 points per game this season.

These teams met earlier this season in Milwaukee on January 19 and it was a thriller with Marquette winning in overtime, 105-104. Nigel James Jr. scored 38 to lead the Golden Eagles and Jaylin Sellers poured in 27 for the Friars.

Providence has a record of 1-8 in Q1 games and is 2-6 in Q2. Marquette is 0-8 in Q1 and 2-8 in Quad 2 games. The Friars are ranked No. 65 in KenPom and No. 75 in the NET. Marquette is ranked No. 103 in KenPom and 107th in the NET.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Marquette at Providence

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Amica Mutual Pavilion City: Providence, RI

Providence, RI Network/Streaming: Peacock

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Marquette at Providence

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Marquette Golden Eagles (+195), Providence Friars (-238)

Marquette Golden Eagles (+195), Providence Friars (-238) Spread: Providence -6.5

Providence -6.5 Total: 161.5 points

This game opened Providence -6.5 with the Total set at 165.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Marquette at Providence

Marquette Golden Eagles

G Nigel James Jr.

G Chase Ross

G Adrien Stevens

F Ben Gold

F Royce Parham

Providence Friars

G Jaylin Sellers

G Ryan Mela

G Jason Edwards

F Oswin Erhunmwunse

F Jamier Jones

Injury Report: Marquette at Providence

Marquette Golden Eagles

Sean Jones (foot) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(foot) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Nash Walker (redshirt) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(redshirt) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Ian Miletic (redshirt) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(redshirt) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Sheek Pearson (redshirt) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Providence Friars

Stefan Vaaks (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Corey Floyd Jr. (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Jaylen Harrell (undisclosed) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Rich Barron (concussion) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(concussion) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Daquan Davis (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Marquette at Providence

Providence is 3-7 at home this season

Marquette is 1-10 on the road this season

Marquette is 11-18 ATS overall this season / 4-7 ATS on the road

Providence is 16-13 ATS overall this season / 9-6 ATS at home

The OVER has cashed in 20 of Providence’s 29 games this season (20-9)

The OVER has cashed in 14 of Marquette’s 29 games this season (14-15)

Marquette has won outright 7 of the last 10 games against Providence

Marquette is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Providence

Providence leads the conference with 12.1 turnovers and 15.4 allowed off those 12.1 turnovers

Can Texas A&M play itself out of NCAA Tournament? Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick look at Texas A&M's odds to make the NCAA Tournament and question if the Aggies are a sure bet to make the field of 68.

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports): Game Total UNDER 161.5

“We had an overtime thriller in the first meeting between Marquette and Providence, so I expect a doozy of a matchup in the rematch tonight.

Providence is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings with the Game Total set at 161.5. These two combined for 209 points in the first meeting and 98 in the first half, so defense was apparently optional.

However, I think we’ll see more defense this time around, despite these being two of the fastest-paced teams in the Big East. Providence has been without multiple key players during its three-game winning streak, but tonight, they will get some of those guys back, and it’s Senior Night which brings plenty of emotion!

Last night’s Senior Night at Madison Square Garden saw St. John’s and Georgetown put up just 60 points in the first half.

Even though Providence ranks 14th in the country scoring almost 87 points per game, I think this is too many points. I am playing the Game Total UNDER 161.5 points as my best bet.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between Marquette and Providence:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning believe it or not towards a play on Marquette +5.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning believe it or not towards a play on Marquette +5.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 161.5

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

