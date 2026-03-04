 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Injury Report: Trae Young set to make Wizards debut
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgetown at UConn
How to watch the 2026 Big East Women’s Basketball tournament on Peacock: Schedule, streaming info, results
Syndication: The Enquirer
Jason Benetti to join NBC Sports as play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Baseball
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_darkhorsev2_260304.jpg
Why Belmont is a dark horse to watch in March
nbc_enjoy_pick6_260304.jpg
Expect Giannis to make a statement against Hawks
nbc_enjoy_morezj_260304.jpg
Who are potential late first-round draft steals?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_enjoy_darkhorsev2_260304.jpg
Why Belmont is a dark horse to watch in March
nbc_enjoy_pick6_260304.jpg
Expect Giannis to make a statement against Hawks
nbc_enjoy_morezj_260304.jpg
Who are potential late first-round draft steals?

Watch Now

What transition tag means for Jones and Colts

March 4, 2026 12:17 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers dive into the Colts transition tagging Daniel Jones, explaining why Indianapolis decided to make the move and what it means for Alec Pierce in free agency.

nbc_pft_trentmcduffietrade_260304.jpg
03:21
Rams reportedly acquire McDuffie in ‘big move’
nbc_csu_stafford_mcvay_260304.jpg
01:51
Simms: Rams have ‘perfect situation’ for Stafford
ArvellReeseJetsCSU3-4.jpg
01:43
Will Jets select Reese at No. 2 overall?
nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
05:32
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
10:22
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
04:54
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend
USATSI_28388632.jpg
06:59
Analyzing Colts placing transition tag on Jones
TREY_MPX_NEW.jpg
02:50
Hendrickson’s time with Bengals ‘needed to end’
BREECE_MPX_NEW.jpg
02:15
Simms: Jets tagging Hall the ‘right decision’
nbc_pft_afcwestneeds_260304.jpg
15:01
Analyzing team needs across the AFC West
nbc_pft_jimmy_g_260304_copy.jpg
03:11
Cardinals reportedly interested in Garoppolo
KYLER_MPX_NEW.jpg
07:25
Murray could fit with Falcons as QB decisions loom
KYLER_MURRAY_MPX_NEW.jpg
04:38
Would Murray be a good fit with Rams or Eagles?
nbc_pft_kylermurraylandingspots_260304.jpg
07:51
Vikings headline Murray’s potential landing spots
nbc_pft_cardinalskylermurray_260304.jpg
06:52
Florio: Cardinals ‘blew it’ with Murray
nbc_pft_kylermurrayinjuries_260304.jpg
07:48
Cardinals handled Murray in ‘dysfunctional’ manner
nbc_pft_kylermurrayreleased_260304.jpg
01:42
Report: Cardinals will release Murray
nbc_pft_kylermurrayability_260304.jpg
06:16
Simms: Murray is still an ‘elite playmaker’
nbc_csu_diegopavia_260302.jpg
02:22
Is Vanderbilt quarterback Pavia an NFL prospect?
nbc_pft_badbunny_260303.jpg
01:49
Roc Nation drops numbers for Bad Bunny’s SB show
v2nbc_pft_mack_260303.jpg
02:07
Mack reportedly will play and explore options
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260303.jpg
04:38
Are Bears the best fit for Crosby?
BijanMadriodMPX.jpg
01:49
Falcons will play in NFL Madrid game
GiantsTeamNeedsMPX.jpg
03:15
Should Giants bring in another running back?
v2nbc_pft_dan_quinn_commanders_250303.jpg
04:36
Commanders must fill gaps at WR, OL in free agency
nbc_pft_cowboysneeds_260303.jpg
05:35
DAL still needs defensive help after Parsons trade
nbc_pft_eaglesneeds_260303.jpg
03:51
Eagles ‘have no needs’ entering free agency
nbc_pft_jones_injury_260303.jpg
02:59
How concerning is Jones’ injury history?
nbc_pft_jones_tag_260303.jpg
12:19
Vikings reportedly monitoring situation with Jones
nbc_pft_marshonlattimore_260303.jpg
02:07
Report: Commanders will release Lattimore

nbc_enjoy_darkhorsev2_260304.jpg
02:11
Why Belmont is a dark horse to watch in March
nbc_enjoy_pick6_260304.jpg
04:27
Expect Giannis to make a statement against Hawks
nbc_enjoy_morezj_260304.jpg
02:49
Who are potential late first-round draft steals?
nbc_enjoy_tatum_260304.jpg
05:33
Scenarios at play if Tatum returns for Celtics
nbc_roto_nlmvp_260304.jpg
02:28
Will Acuna challenge Ohtani for 2026 NL MVP?
nbc_roto_almvp_260304.jpg
01:57
Judge leads odds for AL MVP ahead of new season
nbc_bte_nbarookie_260304.jpg
02:03
Knueppel, Flagg among favorites to win ROTY
nbc_pl_plupdatev5_260303.jpg
16:34
PL Update: Wolves shock Liverpool at the Molineux
nbc_nba_easterconfpostgame_260303.jpg
02:06
Eastern Conference shaping up for exciting finish
nbc_nba_phxsac_260303.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns blaze to win over Kings
nbc_nba_throwbacknightreview_260303.jpg
01:44
NBA on NBC Throwback Tuesday final thoughts
nbc_nba_spursrecap_v2_260303.jpg
01:57
Wembanyama oozing with confidence for Spurs
nbc_nba_sunsrecap_260303.jpg
03:07
Suns ‘took care of business’ in balanced effort
nbc_nba_bookerpostgameintv_260303.jpg
02:04
Booker drops 17 in return for Suns vs. Kings
nbc_nba_minnesotamem_260304.jpg
02:37
HLs: Edwards torches Grizzlies with 41 points
nbc_nba_spurs76ers2min_260303.jpg
02:02
Highlights: Spurs stomp Sixers on throwback night
nbc_cbb_oregonvillinois_260303.jpg
03:17
HLs: Illinois routes Oregon on senior night
nbc_cbb_oregonillidiscussion_260303.jpg
03:48
What is Illinois’ ceiling in March?
nbc_nba_throwbackdigital_260303.jpg
02:30
Spurs bounce back in biggest way against 76ers
nbc_cbb_postanalysisninter_260303.jpg
05:17
Underwood wants consistency on defensive end
Screenshot_2026-03-03_232109_copy.jpg
04:47
Castle: Being a two-way player a ‘non-negotiable’
nbc_nba_wemby_260303.jpg
01:38
Wemby: Spurs are the ‘best team in the world’
nbc_nba_czar_260303.jpg
36
Fratello, the ‘Czar’, breaks out the Telestrator
nbc_cbb_georgetownstjohnv_260303.jpg
04:58
HLs: St. John’s roars back to beat Georgetown
nbc_moto_stewmomentsv3_260303.jpg
08:09
Stewart’s top moments from Daytona Supercross
nbc_nba_tacomadome_260303.jpg
02:44
Tacoma Dome power outage of 1995 NBA Playoffs
nbc_nba_rileypregame_v2_260303.jpg
03:33
Riley reflects on year as host of NBA Showtime
nbc_nba_lowry_260303.jpg
59
Lowry talks Sixers’ backcourt, NBA on NBC memories
nbc_nba_larrybrownpregame_260303.jpg
01:54
Carlesimo’s first time at the infamous white board
nbc_nba_wembypregame_260303.jpg
01:33
Wembanyama ‘accepting the challenge’ to be great