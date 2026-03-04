 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals
2026 NFL Free Agency Preview: Top players, best fits, teams with most cap space
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day
Luke Donald to return as Ryder Cup captain for Europe for 2027 competition
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Creighton
Marquette vs. Providence predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 4

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newred1_260304.jpg
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260304.jpg
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260304.jpg
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals
2026 NFL Free Agency Preview: Top players, best fits, teams with most cap space
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day
Luke Donald to return as Ryder Cup captain for Europe for 2027 competition
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Creighton
Marquette vs. Providence predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 4

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newred1_260304.jpg
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260304.jpg
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260304.jpg
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Will Jones and Pierce stay in Indy?

March 4, 2026 01:52 PM
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the transition tag that the Colts placed on Daniel Jones and predicts what that could mean for Alec Pierce.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260304.jpg
01:48
Seahawks don’t franchise tag Walker
nbc_pft_trentmcduffietrade_260304.jpg
03:21
Rams reportedly acquire McDuffie in ‘big move’
nbc_brunchint_lstoryint_260304.jpg
04:13
Sports Power Brunch celebrating women in sports
nbc_csu_stafford_mcvay_260304.jpg
01:51
Simms: Rams have ‘perfect situation’ for Stafford
ArvellReeseJetsCSU3-4.jpg
01:43
Will Jets select Reese at No. 2 overall?
nbc_csu_daniel_jones_260304.jpg
07:46
What transition tag means for Jones and Colts
nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
05:32
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
10:22
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
04:54
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend
USATSI_28388632.jpg
06:59
Analyzing Colts placing transition tag on Jones
TREY_MPX_NEW.jpg
02:50
Hendrickson’s time with Bengals ‘needed to end’
BREECE_MPX_NEW.jpg
02:15
Simms: Jets tagging Hall the ‘right decision’
nbc_pft_afcwestneeds_260304.jpg
15:01
Analyzing team needs across the AFC West
nbc_pft_jimmy_g_260304_copy.jpg
03:11
Cardinals reportedly interested in Garoppolo
KYLER_MPX_NEW.jpg
07:25
Murray could fit with Falcons as QB decisions loom
KYLER_MURRAY_MPX_NEW.jpg
04:38
Would Murray be a good fit with Rams or Eagles?
nbc_pft_kylermurraylandingspots_260304.jpg
07:51
Vikings headline Murray’s potential landing spots
nbc_pft_cardinalskylermurray_260304.jpg
06:52
Florio: Cardinals ‘blew it’ with Murray
nbc_pft_kylermurrayinjuries_260304.jpg
07:48
Cardinals handled Murray in ‘dysfunctional’ manner
nbc_pft_kylermurrayreleased_260304.jpg
01:42
Report: Cardinals will release Murray
nbc_pft_kylermurrayability_260304.jpg
06:16
Simms: Murray is still an ‘elite playmaker’
nbc_csu_diegopavia_260302.jpg
02:22
Is Vanderbilt quarterback Pavia an NFL prospect?
nbc_pft_badbunny_260303.jpg
01:49
Roc Nation drops numbers for Bad Bunny’s SB show
v2nbc_pft_mack_260303.jpg
02:07
Mack reportedly will play and explore options
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260303.jpg
04:38
Are Bears the best fit for Crosby?
BijanMadriodMPX.jpg
01:49
Falcons will play in NFL Madrid game
GiantsTeamNeedsMPX.jpg
03:15
Should Giants bring in another running back?
v2nbc_pft_dan_quinn_commanders_250303.jpg
04:36
Commanders must fill gaps at WR, OL in free agency
nbc_pft_cowboysneeds_260303.jpg
05:35
DAL still needs defensive help after Parsons trade
nbc_pft_eaglesneeds_260303.jpg
03:51
Eagles ‘have no needs’ entering free agency

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_newred1_260304.jpg
01:59
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260304.jpg
02:54
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260304.jpg
01:00
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_westhamgoal1v2_260304.jpg
01:49
Summerville blasts West Ham 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_nfogibbswhitegoal_260304.jpg
01:32
Gibbs-White’s backheel brings Forest level
nbc_pl_mcrodrigoal_260304.jpg
01:17
Rodri heads Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_nfoandersongoal_260304.jpg
01:28
Anderson drills Forest level at 2-2 with Man City
nbc_pl_chegoalone_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro brings Chelsea level at 1-1 with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_joaohatty_260304.jpg
01:45
Pedro’s hat-trick gives Chelsea 4-1 lead v. Villa
nbc_pl_chegoaltwo_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro’s brace gives Chelsea 2-1 lead against Villa
nbc_pl_coldpalmer_260304.jpg
01:48
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s third against Villa
nbc_pl_mcsemenyogoal_260304.jpg
01:19
Semenyo volleys Man City in front of Forest
nbc_pl_arsenalgoal1_260304.jpg
01:22
Saka’s deflected shot gives Arsenal lead
nbc_pl_avfcgoalone_260304.jpg
01:32
Luiz’s cheeky finish gives Villa lead over Chelsea
nbc_roto_jmccain_260304.jpg
01:27
McCain redeeming value in dynasty leagues
nbc_roto_pbanchero_260304.jpg
01:33
Banchero puts together ‘masterclass’ vs Wizards
nbc_roto_dbooker_260304.jpg
01:49
Booker has time to ‘make things right’ in fantasy
nbc_enjoy_marchteams_260304.jpg
07:59
Troy, Akron lead teams we want to see in March
nbc_enjoy_darkhorsev2_260304.jpg
02:11
Why Belmont is a dark horse to watch in March
nbc_enjoy_pick6_260304.jpg
04:27
Expect Giannis to make a statement against Hawks
nbc_enjoy_morezj_260304.jpg
02:49
Who are potential late first round draft steals?
nbc_enjoy_tatum_260304.jpg
05:33
Scenarios at play if Tatum returns for Celtics
nbc_roto_nlmvp_260304.jpg
02:28
Will Acuna challenge Ohtani for 2026 NL MVP?
nbc_roto_almvp_260304.jpg
01:57
Judge leads odds for AL MVP ahead of new season
nbc_bte_nbarookie_260304.jpg
02:03
Knueppel, Flagg among favorites to win ROTY
nbc_pl_plupdatev5_260303.jpg
16:34
PL Update: Wolves shock Liverpool at the Molineux
nbc_nba_easterconfpostgame_260303.jpg
02:06
Eastern Conference shaping up for exciting finish
nbc_nba_phxsac_260303.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns blaze to win over Kings
nbc_nba_throwbacknightreview_260303.jpg
01:44
NBA on NBC Throwback Tuesday final thoughts
nbc_nba_spursrecap_v2_260303.jpg
01:57
Wembanyama oozing with confidence for Spurs