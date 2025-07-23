 Skip navigation
Virginia’s Ben James debuts at No. 1 in first PGA Tour U ranking

  
Published July 23, 2025 10:12 AM

The first PGA Tour University ranking for the Class of 2026 is out.

Virginia’s Ben James debuts at No. 1, followed by Texas’ Christiaan Maas, Ole Miss’ Michael La Sasso, Texas’ Tommy Morrison and Oklahoma’s Jase Summy.

The ranking takes into account players’ results from NCAA Division-I tournaments, official PGA Tour events and select DP World Tour events, starting the week after the 2024 NCAA Championship and through next spring’s NCAA Championship.

The top-ranked player following NCAAs will receive full PGA Tour membership for the remainder of the 2026 season through the 2027 season. Nos. 2-10 get Korn Ferry Tour status for 2026, with Nos. 2-5 also being exempt into the final stage of Q-School at the end of the year. Nos. 6-25 are exempt into second stage, while Nos. 11-25 receive PGA Tour Americas status for 2026.

Here are the top 25 players in the first ranking: