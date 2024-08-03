 Skip navigation
Colin Montgomerie contemplates ending year: ‘I’m not well’

  
Published August 3, 2024 05:43 PM

Colin Montgomerie hinted that his season could soon be over.

The 61-year-old Montgomerie is competing in this week’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, a Legends Tour event in Aberdeen, Scotland – and potentially the Scot’s final tournament of the year.

“I haven’t been well the last six months, I have been very poorly,” Montgomerie told Scotland’s The Herald. “I have been taking a lot of time off. I have never done that in my life. I might take the rest of the year off. I need to. I’m not well.”

Montgomerie didn’t elaborate on his health, only to say that his issues were “internal.”

He enters Sunday’s final round tied for ninth at 1 over, eight shots back of leader Paul Lawrie.

For the year, Montgomerie has logged 13 starts on the PGA Tour Champions, posting just two top-20s, each coming in his first four starts of the season.