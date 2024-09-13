 Skip navigation
College Golf Talk: FSU’s Amy Bond on Folds, Mirabel’s win; Selling Sargent stock?

  
Published September 13, 2024 10:11 AM

In this episode, Burko and Brentley welcome FSU women’s coach Amy Bond to talk about the significance of the Folds of Honor Collegiate, plus junior Mirabel Ting’s win, the Seminoles’ season outlook and even a little .500 rule talk.

After having some fun with the Folds helmet trophy, Burko and Brentley dive into some other results. Hannah Darling’s resurgence is discussed, as is whether South Carolina is for real after winning the Annika in a route. Also, Virginia has its praises sung after topping Auburn at Inverness, though there is still some concern about Gordon Sargent.