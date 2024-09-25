College Golf Talk: GT’s Bruce Heppler escapes elevator to talk big win, NCAA future, UNLV hoops stories

In what was a first for this podcast, Georgia Tech head coach Bruce Heppler escaped from an elevator just in time to record.

Safely back in his office, Heppler talks about the significant of the Yellow Jackets’ win at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational last weekend, Ben Reuter’s incredible journey so far in college golf, the ever-changing landscape of college golf and athletics in general and what it was like coaching 6-foot-9 Christo Lamprecht. He then shares some old stories about his start in coaching – and time before that serving as ‘cheerleader supervisor’ and equipment manager for the UNLV basketball team under legendary coach Jerry Tarkanian.

The story about Heppler, Stacey Augmon and Co. driving around Louisville one night is a must-listen!

Burko and Brentley then say goodbye to Hepp and dive right into a bevy of results, from Oklahoma winning Valero to Texas getting its first win under coach Laura Ianello at the Mason Rudolph.

Oh, and if you have any tips on growing grass in Central Florida, please send to Brentley.