College Golf Talk: GT’s Bruce Heppler escapes elevator to talk big win, NCAA future, UNLV hoops stories

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USC Trojans' Miller Moss
Wisconsin Badgers vs. USC Trojans prediction: Odds, expert picks, player new and stats
SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway Jordon Smith jumps under the lights.JPG
Jordon Smith leaves Yamaha Star Racing with a podium finish in SuperMotocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football Trade Desk: Should you buy Brandon Aiyuk?

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tellmewhyv2_240925.jpg
Tell Me Why: Top NFL questions entering Week 4
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xfinity3rdchair_240925.jpg
How high can Rutgers climb this season?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_offenseshines_240925.jpg
OSU, PSU, Iowa offenses shine in Week 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USC Trojans' Miller Moss
Wisconsin Badgers vs. USC Trojans prediction: Odds, expert picks, player new and stats
SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway Jordon Smith jumps under the lights.JPG
Jordon Smith leaves Yamaha Star Racing with a podium finish in SuperMotocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football Trade Desk: Should you buy Brandon Aiyuk?

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tellmewhyv2_240925.jpg
Tell Me Why: Top NFL questions entering Week 4
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xfinity3rdchair_240925.jpg
How high can Rutgers climb this season?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_offenseshines_240925.jpg
OSU, PSU, Iowa offenses shine in Week 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College Golf Talk: GT’s Bruce Heppler escapes elevator to talk big win, NCAA future, UNLV hoops stories

  
Published September 25, 2024 11:37 AM

In what was a first for this podcast, Georgia Tech head coach Bruce Heppler escaped from an elevator just in time to record.

Safely back in his office, Heppler talks about the significant of the Yellow Jackets’ win at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational last weekend, Ben Reuter’s incredible journey so far in college golf, the ever-changing landscape of college golf and athletics in general and what it was like coaching 6-foot-9 Christo Lamprecht. He then shares some old stories about his start in coaching – and time before that serving as ‘cheerleader supervisor’ and equipment manager for the UNLV basketball team under legendary coach Jerry Tarkanian.

The story about Heppler, Stacey Augmon and Co. driving around Louisville one night is a must-listen!

Burko and Brentley then say goodbye to Hepp and dive right into a bevy of results, from Oklahoma winning Valero to Texas getting its first win under coach Laura Ianello at the Mason Rudolph.

Oh, and if you have any tips on growing grass in Central Florida, please send to Brentley.