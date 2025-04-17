Norby worth a look with power and speed upside

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
After disappointing Masters, Justin Thomas opens RBC Heritage with record-tying performance
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
2025 Kentucky Derby odds: Betting, full field, expert analysis, jockeys, trainers, and fun facts
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Report: Wesley Bryan suspended by PGA Tour for competing with LIV players in YouTube match
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Chicago White Sox look to the future with Quero
Parents not ‘objective’ enough to be agents
NCAA rule change to disincentive faking injuries
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
After disappointing Masters, Justin Thomas opens RBC Heritage with record-tying performance
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
2025 Kentucky Derby odds: Betting, full field, expert analysis, jockeys, trainers, and fun facts
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Report: Wesley Bryan suspended by PGA Tour for competing with LIV players in YouTube match
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Chicago White Sox look to the future with Quero
Parents not ‘objective’ enough to be agents
NCAA rule change to disincentive faking injuries
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Norby worth a look with power and speed upside
April 17, 2025 02:39 PM
The Marlins have activated 3B Connor Norby off of the IL, and Eric Samulski breaks down what fantasy managers should expect from his return with upside in both power and speed.
Related Videos
01:43
Chicago White Sox look to the future with Quero
01:36
White Sox could be best bet for fewest MLB wins
01:32
Reds’ Hays an ‘intriguing’ bat in deeper leagues
01:33
Cubs demote top prospect Shaw to Triple-A Iowa
01:21
Kurtz needs to be stashed in fantasy leagues
01:45
Trout leads AL Comeback Player of the Year odds
01:50
Rice’s breakout for Yankees is ‘very legitimate’
01:12
Schmidt worth adding everywhere in return from IL
01:21
Expectations for Spencer Strider in season debut
01:47
Wesneski, Saggese are both waiver wire targets
01:27
What to expect from Giants’ Lee in fantasy
01:37
Who will Cubs turn to with Steele out for season?
01:21
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
01:20
Angels offense has been ‘surprisingly explosive’
01:26
Schwellenbach ascending as a ‘clear’ fantasy SP1
01:03
Crochet leads American League Cy Young odds
01:26
‘Cause for optimism’ with Pfaadt in fantasy
01:28
Veen must hit the ground running for Rockies
01:43
Lopez expected to be placed on 15-day IL
01:29
Can Dodgers break MLB regular season wins record?
01:23
Fantasy ripple effects from Steele’s trip to IL
01:27
Surging Carroll can finish as fantasy’s top player
01:08
Tatis Jr.'s latest shoulder injury is ‘worrisome’
01:28
Who will step up for Mariners amid Robles’ injury?
01:24
Greene emerging as ‘dark horse Cy Young candidate’
01:41
Hold Arrighetti on IL after suffering broken thumb
01:16
Greene has ‘all the tools’ to compete for Cy Young
01:15
Dodgers’ Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out
01:19
How Guerrero Jr.'s extension affects rest of MLB
01:55
Target Angels’ Paris, Tigers’ Kahnle in fantasy
Latest Clips
05:24
Parents not ‘objective’ enough to be agents
06:10
NCAA rule change to disincentive faking injuries
04:31
Unpacking developments in spring transfer window
05:39
NASCAR’s best moments from Rockingham Speedway
01:38
Jaguars ‘best value bet’ to draft Jeanty
02:41
Corso to retire from ‘College GameDay’ in August
01:21
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 5 Can, Liverpool
05:52
Are Heat ‘capable’ of making run in NBA playoffs?
01:51
How many SEC, Big 12 players will be Rd. 1 picks?
08:50
GM mock draft: Hampton could make a fantasy splash
04:52
GM mock draft: Can Higgins be Packers’ WR1?
01:41
Backing Grizzlies through ‘gritted teeth’ vs. Mavs
01:52
Hawks wrongfully favored against Heat in play-in
01:54
Pacers will struggle against ‘unstoppable’ Giannis
05:43
GM mock draft: Egbuka heads to Broncos
12:14
GM mock draft: Ward, Hunter lead the top five
06:48
GM mock draft: Raiders get ‘star’ in Jeanty
07:23
GM mock draft: Cowboys land top TE Warren
06:29
Sakamoto runner-up in women’s short program
06:22
Brown’s short program lands him in third
06:14
Liu aides Team USA with top women’s short program
06:30
Malinin skates to top score in men’s short program
01:41
Williams doesn’t want to be friends with other QBs
02:12
Commanders, D.C. reportedly close to stadium deal
09:48
Scale of 1-10: Teams that need to draft OL
04:31
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Baltimore Ravens
03:41
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Pittsburgh Steelers
03:24
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Cincinnati Bengals
02:50
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Cleveland Browns
10:21
Schoen doesn’t feel it’s mandatory to draft a QB
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue