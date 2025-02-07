Emiliano Grillo makes hole-in-one at TPC Scottsdale’s infamous 16th and the crowd goes nuts

If you were wondering how fans would react this year to a hole-in-one at TPC Scottsdale’s infamous par-3 16th, Emiliano Grillo provided the answer Friday.

Grillo, playing his seventh hole in Round 2 of the WM Phoenix Open, slam-dunked a wedge from 155 yards. Following a slightly delayed reaction, the Argentine flung his club in the air, and the fans started flinging their beers.

The thousands in the stadium seating showered the course — and each other — with all that was in their hands. Eventually, the cups started going airborne as well.

“I mean, it was loud. It was very loud. It was a lot of emotions,” Grillo said after his round. “I didn’t know what to do. There was a lot going on. I just loved watching the beer go on to the green. That’s what I enjoyed.”

Grillo: Players 'dream of' aces like his After nailing an electrifying ace on Hole 16 of the WM Phoenix Open, Emiliano Grillo explains how getting a such a strong reaction from the crowd is something every golfer dreams of.

About 6 minutes later, following some cleanup, Seamus Power played the next shot in the group (he hit the green, about 28 feet from the hole).

Replays of Grillo’s ace showed the ball slamming against the flagstick and circling the cup several times before settling at the bottom.

It was the 12th hole-in-one at No. 16 in tournament history. Grillo finished with a 2-under 69 to sit on the projected cut line of 2 under par.