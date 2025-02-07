 Skip navigation
Top News

FIL Luge World Cup Innsbruck 2024
Emily Sweeney takes bronze at world luge championships
NHOF Class of 2025 Blue Jacket Ceremony
Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd express gratitude with induction to NASCAR Hall of Fame
WM Phoenix Open - Round Three
Who missed the cut Friday at WM Phoenix Open? Not Nick Hardy, yet, as he’s got 17 feet left in the morning

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_stjohnsuconn_250207.jpg
Highlights: St. John’s keeps rolling, beats UConn
nbc_golf_wmphoenixrd2_250207.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
nd_hockey_site.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to No. 9 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Emiliano Grillo makes hole-in-one at TPC Scottsdale’s infamous 16th and the crowd goes nuts

  
Published February 7, 2025 04:35 PM

If you were wondering how fans would react this year to a hole-in-one at TPC Scottsdale’s infamous par-3 16th, Emiliano Grillo provided the answer Friday.

Grillo, playing his seventh hole in Round 2 of the WM Phoenix Open, slam-dunked a wedge from 155 yards. Following a slightly delayed reaction, the Argentine flung his club in the air, and the fans started flinging their beers.

The thousands in the stadium seating showered the course — and each other — with all that was in their hands. Eventually, the cups started going airborne as well.

“I mean, it was loud. It was very loud. It was a lot of emotions,” Grillo said after his round. “I didn’t know what to do. There was a lot going on. I just loved watching the beer go on to the green. That’s what I enjoyed.”
Grillo: Players 'dream of' aces like his
After nailing an electrifying ace on Hole 16 of the WM Phoenix Open, Emiliano Grillo explains how getting a such a strong reaction from the crowd is something every golfer dreams of.

About 6 minutes later, following some cleanup, Seamus Power played the next shot in the group (he hit the green, about 28 feet from the hole).

Replays of Grillo’s ace showed the ball slamming against the flagstick and circling the cup several times before settling at the bottom.

It was the 12th hole-in-one at No. 16 in tournament history. Grillo finished with a 2-under 69 to sit on the projected cut line of 2 under par.