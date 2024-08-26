 Skip navigation
European Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen announces four picks

  
Published August 26, 2024 11:48 AM
European Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen rounded out her team by selecting Georgia Hall (England), Anna Nordqvist (Sweden), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark) and Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland).

Nordqvist is a vice captain who is making her ninth straight team as a player. Hall will be making her fifth straight appearance and Pedersen her fourth overall. Valenzuela will be a Solheim Cup rookie, one of only two on this year’s team (Esther Henseleit). She is also the first Swiss player to compete in the event.

Those four wildcard picks join the following players who automatically qualified for the team upon Sunday’s conclusion of the AIG Women’s Open.

  • Charley Hull, England
  • Esther Henseleit, Germany
  • Celine Boutier, France
  • Maja Stark, Sweden
  • Linn Grant, Sweden
  • Leona Maguire, Ireland
  • Carlota Ciganda, Spain
  • Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden

Henseleit and Valenzuela are the only players who weren’t also on the 2023 European team, which authored a tie to keep the cup.

The U.S. team currently has nine qualifiers and captain Stacy Lewis will announce her three picks Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.

The 19th Solheim Cup will be held Sept. 13-15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. Europe has claimed the cup each of the last three competitions, having earned a tie last year in Spain to retain possession.

The Solheim Cup is being contested in back-to-back years in an effort to get on an even-year schedule.