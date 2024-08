Solheim Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 European team

The 19th Solheim Cup will take place Sept. 13-15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Here’s a look at the 12 European team members as they try to win or retain the cup for a fourth consecutive competition (click here to meet the U.S. team).

Charley Hull (England)

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Charley Hull of Team Europe plays her first shot on the second hole during Day Three of The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 24, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

Age: 28

World ranking: 10

LPGA Tour wins (majors): 2 (0)

Solheim Cup appearances: 6 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023)

Solheim Cup record: 12-7-3



Foursomes: 5-2-1

Fourballs: 5-2-1

Singles: 2-3-1

Qualified via: Points

Esther Henseleit (Germany)

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Esther Henseleit of Team Germany walks on the 17th green during Day Four of the Women’s Individual Stroke Play on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Age: 25

World ranking: 29

LPGA Tour wins (majors): 0

Solheim Cup appearances: None

Solheim Cup record: N/A

Qualified via: Points

Celine Boutier (France)

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Celine Boutier of Team Europe plays her approach shot on the second hole during Day Three of The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 24, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

Age: 30

World ranking: 8

LPGA Tour wins (majors): 6 (1)

Solheim Cup appearances: 3 (2019, 2021, 2023)

Solheim Cup record: 5-4-1



Foursomes: 2-2-1

Fourballs: 1-1-0

Singles: 2-1-0

Qualified via: Rolex Rankings

Maja Stark (Sweden)

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Maja Stark of Team Europe reacts after a birdie on the fourth hole during Day Three of The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 24, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Getty Images

Age: 24

World ranking: 24

LPGA Tour wins (majors): 1 (0)

Solheim Cup appearances: 1 (2023)

Solheim Cup record: 2-1-1



Foursomes: 1-1-0

Fourballs: 0-0-1

Singles: 1-0-0

Qualified via: Rolex Rankings

Linn Grant (Sweden)

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Linn Grant of Team Europe plays her shot from the third tee during Day Three of The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 24, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

Age: 25

World ranking: 26

LPGA Tour wins (majors): 1 (0)

Solheim Cup appearances: 1 (2023)

Solheim Cup record: 3-2-0



Foursomes: 1-1-0

Fourballs: 2-0-0

Singles: 0-1-0

Qualified via: Rolex Rankings

Leona Maguire (Ireland)

Age: 29

World ranking: 32

LPGA Tour wins (majors): 2 (0)

Solheim Cup appearances: 2 (2021, 2023)

Solheim Cup record: 7-2-1



Foursomes: 2-2-0

Fourballs: 3-0-1

Singles: 2-0-0

Qualified via: Rolex Rankings

Carlota Ciganda (Spain)

Europe’s Carlota Ciganda celebrates winning her Singles match against USA’s Nelly Korda as Europe retain the Solheim Cup during day three of the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, Malaga. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

Age: 34

World ranking: 33

LPGA Tour wins (majors): 2 (0)

Solheim Cup appearances: 6 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023)

Solheim Cup record: 11-8-4



Foursomes: 2-2-1

Fourballs: 5-5-2

Singles: 4-1-1

Qualified via: Rolex Rankings

Madelene Sagstrom (Sweden)

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 23: Madelene Sagstrom of Team Europe reacts on the fifth green during Day Two of The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 23, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

Age: 31

World ranking: 35

LPGA Tour wins (majors): 1 (0)

Solheim Cup appearances: 3 (2017, 2021, 2023)

Solheim Cup record: 3-5-1



Foursomes: 0-1-0

Fourballs: 1-3-1

Singles: 2-1-0

Qualified via: Rolex Rankings

Georgia Hall (England)

MALAGA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 22: Georgia Hall of Europe Team looks on during the Solheim Cup 2023 in Finca Cortesin at Estepona on September 22, 2023 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo By Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images) Europa Press via Getty Images

Age: 28

World ranking: 40

LPGA Tour wins (majors): 2 (1)

Solheim Cup appearances: 4 (2017, 2019, 2021, 2023)

Solheim Cup record: 8-7-2



Foursomes: 4-3-1

Fourballs: 3-2-0

Singles: 1-2-1

Qualified via: Captain’s pick

Anna Nordqvist (Sweden)

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Anna Nordquist of Team Europe celebrates after winning her match during Day Three of The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 24, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Getty Images

Age: 37

World ranking: 66

LPGA Tour wins (majors): 9 (3)

Solheim Cup appearances: 8 (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023)

Solheim Cup record: 15-13-3



Foursomes: 7-8-0

Fourballs: 5-3-0

Singles: 3-2-3

Qualified via: Captain’s pick

Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark)

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 23: Emily Kristine Pedersen of Team Europe reacts to a putt on the 15th green during Day Two of The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 23, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

Age: 28

World ranking: 97

LPGA Tour wins (majors): 0

Solheim Cup appearances: 3 (2017, 2021, 2023)

Solheim Cup record: 5-6-1



Foursomes: 2-3-0

Fourballs: 2-1-1

Singles: 1-2-0

Qualified via: Captain’s pick

Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland)

MIDLAND, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland plays her shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Dow Championship at Midland Country Club on June 28, 2024 in Midland, Michigan. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Getty Images

Age: 26

World ranking: 62

LPGA Tour wins (majors): 0

Solheim Cup appearances: 0

Solheim Cup record: N/A

Qualified via: Captain’s pick