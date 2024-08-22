Solheim Cup: History, format, teams, records and how to watch

Take a look at some answers to frequently asked questions about the Solheim Cup:

Is the Solheim Cup the women’s version of the Ryder Cup?

Yes. It’s the United States vs. Europe, with 12 players on each team. They compete over the course of three days, in fourballs (better ball), foursomes (alternate shot) and singles.

What is the Solheim Cup format?

We can take this right out of our Ryder Cup 101:

Better ball: I play my ball and you play yours. Whichever one of us makes the lower score on the hole, that’s our team score for that hole. And if we tie, well, that’s our score.

Alternate shot: You and I are a team. I tee off. You hit the next shot. I hit the next and so on until we’re in the hole. We alternate hitting tee shots, with me leading off on odd-numbered holes, and you hitting first on even-numbered holes. In both formats, we’re playing match play, so overall scoring is done by holes, not strokes. Matches last until one team does not have enough remaining holes to catch up.

If we defeat our opponents, it doesn’t matter if we did it by winning just one more hole than them (1 up), or shut them out (10 and 8), it’s just one point for our team. Tied matches are worth a half-point for each side.

Singles is just that, one vs. one.

Now, when do they play these formats?

The two teams will play four fourball and four foursomes matches each of the first two days (Friday and Saturday). The home-team captain decides the order. They will then play 12 singles matches on the final day (Sunday). That’s a total of 28 points up for grabs. The winner needs at least 14 ½. The caveat is: If there is a 14-14 tie, the cup stays with the defending champion.

Has there ever been a tie?

Yes, last year, in fact. Europe and the U.S. finished 14-14 at Finca Cortesin in Spain. Because Europe was the most recent champion, it kept possession of the cup.

Why are they playing the Solheim Cup in back-to-back years?

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the men’s Ryder Cup was shifted from even-numbered to odd-numbered years. The Solheim Cup has been on an odd-year schedule since 2003 (more on that below). In order to get onto a schedule opposite the Ryder Cup, it was decided to contest the Solheim Cup in 2023 and ’24, and then have it in even-numbered years going forward.

Who has won the most Solheim Cups?

The U.S. leads the series, 10-7-1, but the Europeans won in 2019 and 2021, and then retained the cup in ’23.

When did the Solheim Cup begin?

This biennial competition began in 1990. The U.S. won eight of the first 11 cups, but Europe has since gone 4-2-1. As mentioned, it was originally contested in even-numbered years as the Ryder Cup was in odd-numbered. But after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the Ryder Cup moved to even years (delaying the 2001 matches until ’02). The Solheim Cup adjusted, going back-to-back in ’02 and ’03, and then keeping with odd years. When the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the 2020 Ryder Cup to ’21, the Solheim powers-that-be decided to move back to even years. That’s why we have matches in 2023 and 2024.

Are the Solheim Cup teams the same as 2023?

No, there was a different qualifying period for the 2024 edition, allowing players to earn points from the start of 2023 through Aug. 25, 2024. The captains, however, are the same as Stacy Lewis will lead the U.S. squad and Suzann Pettersen will helm the Europeans.

What players are on the 2024 Solheim Cup teams?

Nine players will automatically qualify for the U.S. team following the conclusion of the AIG Women’s Open and then Captain Lewis will make her three wildcard picks the following Tuesday.

Eight players will automatically qualify for Europe after the AIG with Captain Pettersen announcing her four picks on Monday.

What is a Solheim?

Who is a Solheim, you mean. The cup is named after Karsten Solheim, who founded golf-equipment manufacturer Ping and brought to life the concept of a Ryder Cup-style match for women.

Is the Solheim Cup ONLY Americans and Europeans?

Yes. Players from other countries — regardless of resume and world rank — are not eligible. There is no Presidents Cup-style competition between the U.S. and the Internationals (non-European-born players). There is, however, the LPGA’s biennial International Crown, which features eight, four-woman teams from top qualifying countries across the globe.

Every player doesn’t play every session?

Correct. Four players from each team will sit each session. It’s part of the captains’ duties to figure out who is playing, who is playing with whom and who will be cheering on their teammates. Then, when it comes to singles, everyone must play.

Where and when is the 2024 Solheim Cup?

This year’s matches will be contested at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, Sept 13-15.

How to watch the 2024 Solheim Cup

Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock will showcase the event. The television schedule is (all times ET):

Friday, Sept. 13



7AM-6PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 14



7AM-3PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

3-6PM: NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 15

