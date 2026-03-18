What March Madness First Four Games are on today? Full schedule, TV, tipoff times for NCAA women’s tournament
The 2026 Women’s March Madness tournament officially begins tonight with the First Four elimination games. 68 teams have punched their ticket to the Big Dance, but competition on Wednesday and Thursday will reduce the field to 64 for the First Round, which begins on Friday, March 20.
The No. 11 Nebraska Cornhuskers face the No. 11 Richmond Spiders tonight at 7:00 PM ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Both teams are in the tournament for the third straight year.
Nebraska finished the regular season 12th in the Big Ten with an overall record of 18-12, averaging 79.3 points per game. Sophomore guard Britt Prince leads the attack for Nebraska, averaging a team high in scoring (17.4 ppg), assists (4.5 apg), and steals (1.5 spg).
The Spiders earned an at-large bid after finishing the regular season 26-7 overall. Senior forward Maggie Doogan, who was named A10 Women’s Basketball Player of the Year for the second straight season, leads the team in scoring (21.0 ppg), rebounds (7.8 rpg), and blocks (1.1 bpg).
The winner of this game will face No. 6 Baylor on Friday, March 20.
No. 16 Missouri State takes on No. 16 Stephen F. Austin tonight at 9:00 PM ET at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The Lady Bears, in their first season in Conference USA, upset the top three seeds to capture the CUSA title and qualify for the NCAA tournament.
The Ladyjacks also secured their spot in the Big Dance by way of a conference championship, earning their second straight SLC title under head coach Leonard Bishop.
The winner of tonight’s match up will face No. 1 Texas on Friday, March 20.
See below for additional information on how to watch the 2026 Women’s March Madness tournament.
When does 2026 women’s March Madness start?
The women’s tournament begins on Wednesday, March 18 with the First Four games.
What women’s March Madness games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET
Wednesday, March 18 - First Four:
- (11) Nebraska vs. (11) Richmond - 7 PM on ESPN2
- (16) Missouri State vs. (16) Stephen F. Austin - 9 PM on ESPN2
Thursday, March 19 - First Four:
- 7 p.m. | (16) Southern U. vs. (16) Samford | ESPN2
- 9 p.m. | (10) Virginia vs. (10) Arizona State | ESPN2
Where can I watch women’s March Madness games?
The women’s March Madness tournament will be available across the family of ESPN networks. Click here for the full schedule.
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