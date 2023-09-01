 Skip navigation
Who has won the Solheim Cup? Full list of the winners from each year

  
Published September 1, 2023 03:02 PM
1994 Solheim Cup

Tammie Green, Beth Daniel, Sherri Steinhauer, non-playing captain JoAnne Carner, Donna Andrews, Kelly Robbins, Meg Mallon, Dottie Mochrie, Brandie Burton, Patty Sheehan and Betsy King of Team USA celebrate with the trophy after defeating Europe in the third Solheim Cup competition golf tournament on 23rd October 1994 at the Greenbrier Golf Club in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, United States. (Photo by David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Solheim Cup began in 1990. For more on this year’s edition and the format, check out our Solheim Cup 101.

Here’s a look at each of the champions from the first 17 editions:

YearWinnerScoreVenueU.S. capt.Euro capt.
2021Europe15–13Inverness Club (Ohio)Pat HurstCatriona Matthew
2019Europe14.5-13.5Gleneagles (Scotland)Juli InksterCatriona Matthew
2017USA16.5-11.5Des Moines Golf and Country Club (Iowa)Juli InksterAnnika Sorenstam
2015USA14.5-13.5Golf Club St. Leon-Rot (Germany)Juli InksterCarin Koch
2013Europe18–10Colorado Golf Club (Colorado)Meg MallonLiselotte Neumann
2011Europe15–13Killeen Castle Golf Resort (Ireland)Rosie JonesAlison Nicholas
2009USA16–12Rich Harvest Farms (Illinois)Beth DanielAlison Nicholas
2007USA16–12Halmstad GK (Sweden)Betsy KingHelen Alfredsson
2005USA15.5-12.5Crooked Stick Golf Club (Indiana)Nancy LopezCatrin Nilsmark
2003Europe17.5-10.5Barseback Golf & Country Club (Sweden)Patty SheehanCatrin Nilsmark
2002USA15.5-12.5Interlachen Country Club (Minnesota)Patty SheehanDale Reid
2000Europe14.5-13.5Loch Lomond Golf Club (Scotland)Pat BradleyDale Reid
1998USA16–12Muirfield Village (Ohio)Judy RankinPia Nilsson
1996USA17–11St Pierre Golf & Country Club (Wales)Judy RankinMickey Walker
1994USA13–7The Greenbrier (West Virginia)JoAnne CarnerMickey Walker
1992Europe11.5-6.5Dalmahoy Country Club (Scotland)Kathy WhitworthMickey Walker
1990USA11.5-4.5Lake Nona Golf & Country Club (Florida)Kathy WhitworthMickey Walker