Who has won the Solheim Cup? Full list of the winners from each year
Published September 1, 2023 03:02 PM
The Solheim Cup began in 1990. For more on this year’s edition and the format, check out our Solheim Cup 101.
Here’s a look at each of the champions from the first 17 editions:
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Venue
|U.S. capt.
|Euro capt.
|2021
|Europe
|15–13
|Inverness Club (Ohio)
|Pat Hurst
|Catriona Matthew
|2019
|Europe
|14.5-13.5
|Gleneagles (Scotland)
|Juli Inkster
|Catriona Matthew
|2017
|USA
|16.5-11.5
|Des Moines Golf and Country Club (Iowa)
|Juli Inkster
|Annika Sorenstam
|2015
|USA
|14.5-13.5
|Golf Club St. Leon-Rot (Germany)
|Juli Inkster
|Carin Koch
|2013
|Europe
|18–10
|Colorado Golf Club (Colorado)
|Meg Mallon
|Liselotte Neumann
|2011
|Europe
|15–13
|Killeen Castle Golf Resort (Ireland)
|Rosie Jones
|Alison Nicholas
|2009
|USA
|16–12
|Rich Harvest Farms (Illinois)
|Beth Daniel
|Alison Nicholas
|2007
|USA
|16–12
|Halmstad GK (Sweden)
|Betsy King
|Helen Alfredsson
|2005
|USA
|15.5-12.5
|Crooked Stick Golf Club (Indiana)
|Nancy Lopez
|Catrin Nilsmark
|2003
|Europe
|17.5-10.5
|Barseback Golf & Country Club (Sweden)
|Patty Sheehan
|Catrin Nilsmark
|2002
|USA
|15.5-12.5
|Interlachen Country Club (Minnesota)
|Patty Sheehan
|Dale Reid
|2000
|Europe
|14.5-13.5
|Loch Lomond Golf Club (Scotland)
|Pat Bradley
|Dale Reid
|1998
|USA
|16–12
|Muirfield Village (Ohio)
|Judy Rankin
|Pia Nilsson
|1996
|USA
|17–11
|St Pierre Golf & Country Club (Wales)
|Judy Rankin
|Mickey Walker
|1994
|USA
|13–7
|The Greenbrier (West Virginia)
|JoAnne Carner
|Mickey Walker
|1992
|Europe
|11.5-6.5
|Dalmahoy Country Club (Scotland)
|Kathy Whitworth
|Mickey Walker
|1990
|USA
|11.5-4.5
|Lake Nona Golf & Country Club (Florida)
|Kathy Whitworth
|Mickey Walker