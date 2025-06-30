Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta won by Chase Elliott

Here is look at the winners and losers from this past weekend at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Ga.

WINNERS

Chase Elliott — Won at his home track for the second time in his Cup career. Masterful race capped by last-lap pass that created an electric atmosphere when the checkered flag waved. Elliott snapped a 44-race winless drought and moved to second in the points after his third consecutive top-five finish.

Chase Elliott’s Atlanta victory celebration was emphatic and enlightening The Georgia driver ended a 44-race winless streak before frenzied fans at his home track.

Brad Keselowski — While he still needs a win to make the playoffs, his runner-up finish is his fourth top 10 in the last six races — his best stretch of the season.

Chase Elliott’s Atlanta win takes away chance to earn a playoff spot for some drivers Four of the top seven finishers entered the race outside a playoff spot and without a win this year.

Alex Bowman — His third-place finish moved him off the playoff cutline. It is his second top-five finish in the last three races. Next up for the series is the Chicago Street Race, which Bowman won last year.

Tyler Reddick — His fourth-place finish was just his second top 10 in the last 10 races.

Legacy Motor Club — Erik Jones’ fifth-place finish gives Legacy MC a top-10 finish in three consecutive races. That is the team’s longest streak of top-10 finishes this season. John Hunter Nemechek had finished sixth in each of the last two races.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — His sixth-place result tied for his second-best finish of the year.

Zane Smith — His seventh-place result ties for his best result of the season. He has placed seventh in two of the last four races.

Ty Dillon — Finished a season-best eighth and provided the biggest upset of the In-Season Challenge. As the No. 32 seed, he eliminated No. 1 seed Denny Hamlin and said on TNT after the race: “All you Denny fans out there, I just knocked your favorite driver out.”

LOSERS

Ryan Blaney — Collected in the big crash and finished last in the 40-car field. It is his sixth DNF of the season, tying him with Bubba Wallace for most in the season.

Bubba Wallace — Finished 22nd and fell in the standings. He holds the final playoff spot with eight races left in the regular season. He leads Ryan Preece by 23 points.

Joey Logano — Pole-sitter was collected in the big crash and finished 36th. This marks his fourth consecutive finish outside the top 15, his longest streak of the season.

