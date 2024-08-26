 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Ally Challenge - Final Round
Stewart Cink wins first PGA Tour Champions event at Ally Challenge
GOLF: AUG 25 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship
2024 BMW Championship prize money: Full payout from the second FedExCup playoff event
2024 INDYCAR BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland
IndyCar results, points after Portland: Alex Palou increases title lead heading to ovals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bubbleboys_240825.jpg
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
nbc_golf_gc_bradleyint_240824.jpg
Bradley ‘felt in control’ at the BMW final round
nbc_nas_mkeplayoffrnd10_240825.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Milwaukee Mile

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Ally Challenge - Final Round
Stewart Cink wins first PGA Tour Champions event at Ally Challenge
GOLF: AUG 25 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship
2024 BMW Championship prize money: Full payout from the second FedExCup playoff event
2024 INDYCAR BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland
IndyCar results, points after Portland: Alex Palou increases title lead heading to ovals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bubbleboys_240825.jpg
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
nbc_golf_gc_bradleyint_240824.jpg
Bradley ‘felt in control’ at the BMW final round
nbc_nas_mkeplayoffrnd10_240825.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Milwaukee Mile

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nine U.S. players, eight European players qualify for Solheim Cup

  
Published August 25, 2024 08:14 PM
Highlights: AIG Women's Open, Round 4
August 25, 2024 02:51 PM
Watch extended highlights of the final round of the 2024 AIG Women's Open at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

U.S. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis has 75% of her team finalized. She’ll determine the final quarter.

Nine players automatically qualified for the U.S. team following the AIG Women’s Open, seven via points and two through the Rolex Rankings. There were no changes in the standings from prior to the season’s final major on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

U.S. qualifiers:

  • Nelly Korda
  • Lilia Vu
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Ally Ewing
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Megan Khang
  • Andrea Lee
  • Rose Zhang (rankings)
  • Alison Lee (rankings)

Lewis will announce her three captain’s picks Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.

Eight players automatically qualified for the European Solheim Cup team as well. Captain Suzann Pettersen will reveal her four picks Monday at 11 a.m., live on Golf Channel.

European qualifiers (two through points and six via the rankings)

  • Charley Hull, England (points)
  • Esther Henseleit, Germany (points)
  • Celine Boutier, France
  • Maja Stark, Sweden
  • Linn Grant, Sweden
  • Leona Maguire, Ireland
  • Carlota Ciganda, Spain
  • Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden

The 19th Solheim Cup will be held Sept. 13-15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. Europe has claimed the cup each of the last three competitions, having earned a tie last year in Spain to retain possession.