Nine U.S. players, eight European players qualify for Solheim Cup

U.S. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis has 75% of her team finalized. She’ll determine the final quarter.

Nine players automatically qualified for the U.S. team following the AIG Women’s Open, seven via points and two through the Rolex Rankings. There were no changes in the standings from prior to the season’s final major on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

U.S. qualifiers:

Nelly Korda

Lilia Vu

Lauren Coughlin

Ally Ewing

Allisen Corpuz

Megan Khang

Andrea Lee

Rose Zhang (rankings)

Alison Lee (rankings)

Lewis will announce her three captain’s picks Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.

Eight players automatically qualified for the European Solheim Cup team as well. Captain Suzann Pettersen will reveal her four picks Monday at 11 a.m., live on Golf Channel.

European qualifiers (two through points and six via the rankings)

Charley Hull, England (points)

Esther Henseleit, Germany (points)

Celine Boutier, France

Maja Stark, Sweden

Linn Grant, Sweden

Leona Maguire, Ireland

Carlota Ciganda, Spain

Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden

The 19th Solheim Cup will be held Sept. 13-15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. Europe has claimed the cup each of the last three competitions, having earned a tie last year in Spain to retain possession.