PGA Championship 2024 results: Final leaderboard from Xander Schauffele’s record-setting win

Xander Schauffele won his first major in the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Schauffele birdied the final hole to win by one shot over Bryson DeChambeau. Along the way, Schauffele tied a men’s major championship record with his opening 62 (matched by Shane Lowry in Rd. 3) and set a men’s record with both his 21-under score in relation to par and his 263 aggregate.

Here’s a look at the round-by-round scoring for those who made the cut.