PGA Championship 2024 results: Final leaderboard from Xander Schauffele’s record-setting win
Published May 8, 2025 11:18 AM
Xander Schauffele won his first major in the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Schauffele birdied the final hole to win by one shot over Bryson DeChambeau. Along the way, Schauffele tied a men’s major championship record with his opening 62 (matched by Shane Lowry in Rd. 3) and set a men’s record with both his 21-under score in relation to par and his 263 aggregate.
Here’s a look at the round-by-round scoring for those who made the cut.
|Pos
|Player
|Score
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|-21
|62
|68
|68
|65
|2
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-20
|68
|65
|67
|64
|3
|Viktor Hovland
|-18
|68
|66
|66
|66
|T4
|Thomas Detry
|-15
|66
|67
|70
|66
|T4
|Collin Morikawa
|-15
|66
|65
|67
|71
|T6
|Justin Rose
|-14
|70
|67
|64
|69
|T6
|Shane Lowry
|-14
|69
|69
|62
|70
|T8
|Billy Horschel
|-13
|69
|69
|69
|64
|T8
|Scottie Scheffler
|-13
|67
|66
|73
|65
|T8
|Justin Thomas
|-13
|69
|67
|67
|68
|T8
|Robert MacIntyre
|-13
|66
|69
|66
|70
|T12
|Alex Noren
|-12
|67
|70
|70
|65
|T12
|Rory McIlroy
|-12
|66
|71
|68
|67
|T12
|Taylor Moore
|-12
|67
|68
|69
|68
|T12
|Dean Burmester
|-12
|69
|65
|68
|70
|T12
|Lee Hodges
|-12
|71
|65
|67
|69
|T12
|Sahith Theegala
|-12
|65
|67
|67
|73
|T18
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-11
|71
|68
|67
|67
|T18
|Keegan Bradley
|-11
|69
|67
|68
|69
|T18
|Harris English
|-11
|68
|67
|68
|70
|T18
|Austin Eckroat
|-11
|67
|67
|69
|70
|T18
|Tony Finau
|-11
|65
|69
|69
|70
|T23
|Maverick McNealy
|-10
|66
|72
|69
|67
|T23
|Tom Hoge
|-10
|66
|73
|68
|67
|T23
|Russell Henley
|-10
|70
|69
|66
|69
|T26
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-9
|72
|69
|69
|65
|T26
|Brooks Koepka
|-9
|67
|68
|74
|66
|T26
|Corey Conners
|-9
|70
|71
|67
|67
|T26
|Brian Harman
|-9
|72
|68
|68
|67
|T26
|Min Woo Lee
|-9
|72
|66
|70
|67
|T26
|Kurt Kitayama
|-9
|68
|70
|70
|67
|T26
|Ben Kohles
|-9
|67
|73
|67
|68
|T26
|Mark Hubbard
|-9
|65
|68
|73
|69
|T26
|Tom Kim
|-9
|66
|71
|68
|70
|T35
|Brice Garnett
|-8
|72
|67
|69
|68
|T35
|Doug Ghim
|-8
|69
|68
|70
|69
|T35
|Max Homa
|-8
|68
|70
|69
|69
|T35
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-8
|70
|65
|70
|71
|T39
|Jordan Smith
|-7
|70
|71
|72
|64
|T39
|Joaquin Niemann
|-7
|73
|68
|69
|67
|T39
|Alexander Björk
|-7
|71
|67
|71
|68
|T39
|Aaron Rai
|-7
|68
|68
|70
|71
|T43
|Dustin Johnson
|-6
|73
|68
|71
|66
|T43
|Grayson Murray
|-6
|72
|68
|71
|67
|T43
|Byeong Hun An
|-6
|71
|67
|72
|68
|T43
|Adam Svensson
|-6
|70
|69
|70
|69
|T43
|Lucas Glover
|-6
|71
|68
|70
|69
|T43
|Will Zalatoris
|-6
|71
|68
|69
|70
|T43
|Jason Day
|-6
|71
|67
|69
|71
|T43
|Matt Wallace
|-6
|70
|65
|71
|72
|T43
|Jordan Spieth
|-6
|69
|69
|67
|73
|T43
|Lucas Herbert
|-6
|69
|67
|68
|74
|T53
|Andrew Putnam
|-5
|68
|72
|72
|67
|T53
|Erik van Rooyen
|-5
|72
|68
|71
|68
|T53
|Patrick Cantlay
|-5
|70
|68
|73
|68
|T53
|Jesper Svensson
|-5
|68
|71
|72
|68
|T53
|Patrick Reed
|-5
|69
|70
|71
|69
|T53
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-5
|69
|71
|69
|70
|T53
|Zac Blair
|-5
|73
|66
|68
|72
|T60
|Talor Gooch
|-4
|71
|70
|70
|69
|T60
|Adam Hadwin
|-4
|68
|72
|71
|69
|T60
|Gary Woodland
|-4
|71
|69
|71
|69
|T63
|S.H. Kim
|-3
|69
|72
|71
|69
|T63
|Rickie Fowler
|-3
|72
|69
|69
|71
|T63
|Cameron Young
|-3
|69
|71
|70
|71
|T63
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-3
|71
|69
|68
|73
|T63
|Cameron Smith
|-3
|68
|70
|70
|73
|T68
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-2
|73
|67
|74
|68
|T68
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-2
|68
|72
|73
|69
|T68
|Luke Donald
|-2
|70
|69
|72
|71
|T68
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-2
|70
|71
|68
|73
|72
|Braden Shattuck
|-1
|71
|70
|68
|74
|T73
|Alejandro Tosti
|E
|68
|69
|79
|68
|T73
|Martin Kaymer
|E
|68
|72
|68
|76
|75
|Ryan Fox
|2
|72
|68
|72
|74
|76
|Stephan Jaeger
|5
|70
|71
|70
|78
|77
|Jeremy Wells
|6
|69
|71
|75
|75
|78
|Brendon Todd
|9
|70
|70
|74
|79