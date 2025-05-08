 Skip navigation
PGA Championship 2024 results: Final leaderboard from Xander Schauffele’s record-setting win

  
Published May 8, 2025 11:18 AM

Xander Schauffele won his first major in the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Schauffele birdied the final hole to win by one shot over Bryson DeChambeau. Along the way, Schauffele tied a men’s major championship record with his opening 62 (matched by Shane Lowry in Rd. 3) and set a men’s record with both his 21-under score in relation to par and his 263 aggregate.

Here’s a look at the round-by-round scoring for those who made the cut.

﻿Pos Player Score R1 R2 R3 R4
1 Xander Schauffele -21 62 68 68 65
2 Bryson DeChambeau -20 68 65 67 64
3 Viktor Hovland -18 68 66 66 66
T4 Thomas Detry -15 66 67 70 66
T4 Collin Morikawa -15 66 65 67 71
T6 Justin Rose -14 70 67 64 69
T6 Shane Lowry -14 69 69 62 70
T8 Billy Horschel -13 69 69 69 64
T8 Scottie Scheffler -13 67 66 73 65
T8 Justin Thomas -13 69 67 67 68
T8 Robert MacIntyre -13 66 69 66 70
T12 Alex Noren -12 67 70 70 65
T12 Rory McIlroy -12 66 71 68 67
T12 Taylor Moore -12 67 68 69 68
T12 Dean Burmester -12 69 65 68 70
T12 Lee Hodges -12 71 65 67 69
T12 Sahith Theegala -12 65 67 67 73
T18 Ryo Hisatsune -11 71 68 67 67
T18 Keegan Bradley -11 69 67 68 69
T18 Harris English -11 68 67 68 70
T18 Austin Eckroat -11 67 67 69 70
T18 Tony Finau -11 65 69 69 70
T23 Maverick McNealy -10 66 72 69 67
T23 Tom Hoge -10 66 73 68 67
T23 Russell Henley -10 70 69 66 69
T26 Tommy Fleetwood -9 72 69 69 65
T26 Brooks Koepka -9 67 68 74 66
T26 Corey Conners -9 70 71 67 67
T26 Brian Harman -9 72 68 68 67
T26 Min Woo Lee -9 72 66 70 67
T26 Kurt Kitayama -9 68 70 70 67
T26 Ben Kohles -9 67 73 67 68
T26 Mark Hubbard -9 65 68 73 69
T26 Tom Kim -9 66 71 68 70
T35 Brice Garnett -8 72 67 69 68
T35 Doug Ghim -8 69 68 70 69
T35 Max Homa -8 68 70 69 69
T35 Hideki Matsuyama -8 70 65 70 71
T39 Jordan Smith -7 70 71 72 64
T39 Joaquin Niemann -7 73 68 69 67
T39 Alexander Björk -7 71 67 71 68
T39 Aaron Rai -7 68 68 70 71
T43 Dustin Johnson -6 73 68 71 66
T43 Grayson Murray -6 72 68 71 67
T43 Byeong Hun An -6 71 67 72 68
T43 Adam Svensson -6 70 69 70 69
T43 Lucas Glover -6 71 68 70 69
T43 Will Zalatoris -6 71 68 69 70
T43 Jason Day -6 71 67 69 71
T43 Matt Wallace -6 70 65 71 72
T43 Jordan Spieth -6 69 69 67 73
T43 Lucas Herbert -6 69 67 68 74
T53 Andrew Putnam -5 68 72 72 67
T53 Erik van Rooyen -5 72 68 71 68
T53 Patrick Cantlay -5 70 68 73 68
T53 Jesper Svensson -5 68 71 72 68
T53 Patrick Reed -5 69 70 71 69
T53 Thorbjørn Olesen -5 69 71 69 70
T53 Zac Blair -5 73 66 68 72
T60 Talor Gooch -4 71 70 70 69
T60 Adam Hadwin -4 68 72 71 69
T60 Gary Woodland -4 71 69 71 69
T63 S.H. Kim -3 69 72 71 69
T63 Rickie Fowler -3 72 69 69 71
T63 Cameron Young -3 69 71 70 71
T63 Tyrrell Hatton -3 71 69 68 73
T63 Cameron Smith -3 68 70 70 73
T68 Sebastian Soderberg -2 73 67 74 68
T68 Rasmus Højgaard -2 68 72 73 69
T68 Luke Donald -2 70 69 72 71
T68 Nicolai Højgaard -2 70 71 68 73
72 Braden Shattuck -1 71 70 68 74
T73 Alejandro Tosti E 68 69 79 68
T73 Martin Kaymer E 68 72 68 76
75 Ryan Fox 2 72 68 72 74
76 Stephan Jaeger 5 70 71 70 78
77 Jeremy Wells 6 69 71 75 75
78 Brendon Todd 9 70 70 74 79