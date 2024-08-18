FedExCup top 50: Who is at BMW Championship and in 2025 signature events

The FedExCup playoffs have been reduced to the top 50 in points, and those players will be rewarded.

The top 50 following the FedEx St. Jude Championship qualify for the upcoming BMW Championship. It’s another no-cut, $20 million tournament, with a chance to make the $100 million Tour Championship.

Even for those who don’t make it to East Lake (the top 30 after the BMW), being among the current top 50 assures them of spots in the eight signature events in 2025. That’s an opportunity for millions more dollars and extra FedExCup points.

Here’s the top 50 headed to Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, with a win worth 2,000 FEC points.