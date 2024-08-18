 Skip navigation
Top News

Rogers Charity Classic - Final Round
Ken Tanigawa wins Rogers Charity Classic for third Champions title
U.S. Amateur Championship - 36-Hole Championship Match
Jose Luis Ballester, on 21st birthday, becomes first Spaniard to win U.S. Amateur
GOLF: AUG 18 LIV Golf League Greenbrier
Brooks Koepka beats Jon Rahm in playoff to win LIV event at Greenbrier

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spieth_240818.jpg
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
nbc_gc_bubbleboys_240818__626503.jpg
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_gc_youngint_240818__205325.jpg
Referee explains rules conversation with Matsuyama

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
FedExCup top 50: Who is at BMW Championship and in 2025 signature events

  
Published August 18, 2024 07:26 PM
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
August 18, 2024 06:39 PM
Tom Kim's heartbreak and Nick Dunlap's nerve-wracking finish were among the top storylines around the bubble at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Watch highlights and interviews from the chase for the crucial top 50.

The FedExCup playoffs have been reduced to the top 50 in points, and those players will be rewarded.

The top 50 following the FedEx St. Jude Championship qualify for the upcoming BMW Championship. It’s another no-cut, $20 million tournament, with a chance to make the $100 million Tour Championship.

Even for those who don’t make it to East Lake (the top 30 after the BMW), being among the current top 50 assures them of spots in the eight signature events in 2025. That’s an opportunity for millions more dollars and extra FedExCup points.

Here’s the top 50 headed to Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, with a win worth 2,000 FEC points.

POSITIONPLAYERFEC POINTS
1Scottie Scheffler6,533
2Xander Schauffele5,037
3Hideki Matsuyama3,899
4Collin Morikawa2,596
5Rory McIlroy2,559
6Wyndham Clark2,504
7Ludvig Åberg2,146
8Sahith Theegala2,076
9Patrick Cantlay2,017
10Sungjae Im1,950
11Shane Lowry1,895
12Robert MacIntyre1,885
13Akshay Bhatia1,847
14Tony Finau1,843
15Byeong Hun An1,835
16Viktor Hovland1,834
17Russell Henley1,777
18Sam Burns1,685
19Billy Horschel1,682
20Matthieu Pavon1,608
21Aaron Rai1,589
22Justin Thomas1,551
23Christiaan Bezuidenhout1,546
24Sepp Straka1,516
25Jason Day1,485
26Davis Thompson1,465
27Taylor Pendrith1,464
28Tom Hoge1,450
29Brian Harman1,446
30Denny McCarthy1,365
31Tommy Fleetwood1,362
32Chris Kirk1,346
33Corey Conners1,277
34J.T. Poston1,273
35Stephan Jaeger1,261
36Matt Fitzpatrick1,258
37Will Zalatoris1,256
38Austin Eckroat1,253
39Cameron Young1,245
40Thomas Detry1,241
41Adam Scott1,225
42Adam Hadwin1,208
43Max Homa1,206
44Si Woo Kim1,195
45Alex Noren1,173
46Eric Cole1,132
47Max Greyserman1,121
48Nick Dunlap1,121
49Cam Davis1,105
50Keegan Bradley1,096