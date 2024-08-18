FedExCup top 50: Who is at BMW Championship and in 2025 signature events
Published August 18, 2024 07:26 PM
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
Tom Kim's heartbreak and Nick Dunlap's nerve-wracking finish were among the top storylines around the bubble at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Watch highlights and interviews from the chase for the crucial top 50.
The FedExCup playoffs have been reduced to the top 50 in points, and those players will be rewarded.
The top 50 following the FedEx St. Jude Championship qualify for the upcoming BMW Championship. It’s another no-cut, $20 million tournament, with a chance to make the $100 million Tour Championship.
Even for those who don’t make it to East Lake (the top 30 after the BMW), being among the current top 50 assures them of spots in the eight signature events in 2025. That’s an opportunity for millions more dollars and extra FedExCup points.
Here’s the top 50 headed to Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, with a win worth 2,000 FEC points.
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|FEC POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|6,533
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|5,037
|3
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3,899
|4
|Collin Morikawa
|2,596
|5
|Rory McIlroy
|2,559
|6
|Wyndham Clark
|2,504
|7
|Ludvig Åberg
|2,146
|8
|Sahith Theegala
|2,076
|9
|Patrick Cantlay
|2,017
|10
|Sungjae Im
|1,950
|11
|Shane Lowry
|1,895
|12
|Robert MacIntyre
|1,885
|13
|Akshay Bhatia
|1,847
|14
|Tony Finau
|1,843
|15
|Byeong Hun An
|1,835
|16
|Viktor Hovland
|1,834
|17
|Russell Henley
|1,777
|18
|Sam Burns
|1,685
|19
|Billy Horschel
|1,682
|20
|Matthieu Pavon
|1,608
|21
|Aaron Rai
|1,589
|22
|Justin Thomas
|1,551
|23
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1,546
|24
|Sepp Straka
|1,516
|25
|Jason Day
|1,485
|26
|Davis Thompson
|1,465
|27
|Taylor Pendrith
|1,464
|28
|Tom Hoge
|1,450
|29
|Brian Harman
|1,446
|30
|Denny McCarthy
|1,365
|31
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1,362
|32
|Chris Kirk
|1,346
|33
|Corey Conners
|1,277
|34
|J.T. Poston
|1,273
|35
|Stephan Jaeger
|1,261
|36
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1,258
|37
|Will Zalatoris
|1,256
|38
|Austin Eckroat
|1,253
|39
|Cameron Young
|1,245
|40
|Thomas Detry
|1,241
|41
|Adam Scott
|1,225
|42
|Adam Hadwin
|1,208
|43
|Max Homa
|1,206
|44
|Si Woo Kim
|1,195
|45
|Alex Noren
|1,173
|46
|Eric Cole
|1,132
|47
|Max Greyserman
|1,121
|48
|Nick Dunlap
|1,121
|49
|Cam Davis
|1,105
|50
|Keegan Bradley
|1,096