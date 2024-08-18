Tom Kim’s Sunday meltdown costs him spot in FedExCup top 50

After all the jockeying for position was complete on Sunday, three played their way into the BMW Championship and three fell out.

None fell harder than Tom Kim.

Kim began the FedEx St. Jude Championship 43rd in FedExCup points but finished bogey-double bogey-double bogey on Sunday to tie for 50th in the tournament and drop to 51st in the standings.

The top 50 in FedExCup points not only qualify for the second playoff event this season; they gain entry into the eight signature events in 2025.

“This season has just been — it’s just been like this. I’ve played really good golf, and then had some tough finishes. I feel like 2024 has really kicked me in the butt,” Kim said. “But I’ve gotten so much better. I’ve fought really hard just to get myself in this situation. I was 90-something before we went on this run, and it looks like I’m going to miss by one. But it is what it is.”

Viktor Hovland, Eric Cole and Nick Dunlap moved into the top 50 in the standings, while Kim, Mackenzie Hughes and Jake Knapp dropped out.

Hovland, the reigning FedExCup champion, tied for second at TPC Southwind to vault from 57th to 16th. Cole, who made a 15-footer for bogey on his final hole after driving into the water, picked up eight spots this week, getting to 47th. Dunlap, who played in the final pairing in Memphis, ultimately tied for fifth and went from 67th to 48th.

“I was a train wreck. I’m not going to lie to you. I was arguably the most nervous I’ve ever been, to be honest,” Dunlap said. “I just didn’t want the season to end.”

Max Greyserman, who collapsed late last week at the Wyndham Championship, shot 63 this Sunday to remain 47th in points. U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley dropped from 39th to 50th, but edged Kim for the final spot.

Hughes finished 58th at the St. Jude to fall from 48th to 52nd in points. Knapp finished the tournament 67th to drop from 50th to 59th.

The BMW Championship will begin Thursday at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado. The top 30 in points after the second playoff event qualify for the season finale, the Tour Championship.