Fist pumps, yells and walking-in approach shots: Tom Kim’s emotional Saturday
Tom Kim must have had some pent-up energy after sitting out Day 2 of the Presidents Cup.
The 22-year-old was full of emotion — and clutch play — in Saturday fourballs with partner Si Woo Kim.
After Si Woo Kim walked in a birdie to win the first, Tom Kim birdied the second.
The crowd ERUPTS as Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim go 2UP early for the #IntlTeam!
Tom Kim then tried his own walk-in at the par-5 sixth — from the fairway.
They tied the hole in birdie against Americans Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark, before Tom Kim birdied the seventh ...
... And the eighth holes to go 3 up.
After losing the ninth when Clark made birdie, Tom Kim responded with another birdie at the 10th to reclaim a 3-up advantage.