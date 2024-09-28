Fist pumps, yells and walking-in approach shots: Tom Kim’s emotional Saturday

Tom Kim must have had some pent-up energy after sitting out Day 2 of the Presidents Cup.

The 22-year-old was full of emotion — and clutch play — in Saturday fourballs with partner Si Woo Kim.

After Si Woo Kim walked in a birdie to win the first, Tom Kim birdied the second.

Tom Kim is bringing the energy!



The crowd ERUPTS as Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim go 2UP early





Tom Kim then tried his own walk-in at the par-5 sixth — from the fairway.

They tied the hole in birdie against Americans Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark, before Tom Kim birdied the seventh ...

Lip it in and head to the next



... And the eighth holes to go 3 up.

Tom Kim is unstoppable!

After losing the ninth when Clark made birdie, Tom Kim responded with another birdie at the 10th to reclaim a 3-up advantage.