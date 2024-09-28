 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200
Ty Dillon to run in NASCAR Cup in 2025 for Kaulig Racing
CYCLING-ROAD-WORLD-SUI-WOMEN-ELITE
Lotte Kopecky edges Chloé Dygert for repeat world road race title
2024 Presidents Cup - Previews
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 3 afternoon foursomes at Royal Montreal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1_240928.jpg
West Ham’s Soucek nets equalizer v. Brentford
nbc_pl_mcneilgoal2eve_240928.jpg
McNeil’s brace pushes Everton past Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mcneilgoaleve_240928.jpg
McNeil’s belter brings Everton level v. Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200
Ty Dillon to run in NASCAR Cup in 2025 for Kaulig Racing
CYCLING-ROAD-WORLD-SUI-WOMEN-ELITE
Lotte Kopecky edges Chloé Dygert for repeat world road race title
2024 Presidents Cup - Previews
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 3 afternoon foursomes at Royal Montreal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1_240928.jpg
West Ham’s Soucek nets equalizer v. Brentford
nbc_pl_mcneilgoal2eve_240928.jpg
McNeil’s brace pushes Everton past Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mcneilgoaleve_240928.jpg
McNeil’s belter brings Everton level v. Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fist pumps, yells and walking-in approach shots: Tom Kim’s emotional Saturday

  
Published September 28, 2024 12:51 PM

Tom Kim must have had some pent-up energy after sitting out Day 2 of the Presidents Cup.

The 22-year-old was full of emotion — and clutch play — in Saturday fourballs with partner Si Woo Kim.

After Si Woo Kim walked in a birdie to win the first, Tom Kim birdied the second.

Tom Kim then tried his own walk-in at the par-5 sixth — from the fairway.

They tied the hole in birdie against Americans Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark, before Tom Kim birdied the seventh ...

... And the eighth holes to go 3 up.

After losing the ninth when Clark made birdie, Tom Kim responded with another birdie at the 10th to reclaim a 3-up advantage.