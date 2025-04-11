 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Chase Sexton signing.JPG
Chase Sexton: ‘If I win out, I’ll be the [Supercross] champion’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 Masters Tournament - Round One
Masters 2025: Brooks Koepka makes 8 on 18 to miss cut
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Bryson DeChambeau goes on early birdie run to shoot 68 Friday

Top Clips

oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
nbc_roto_alvarezmcneil_250411.jpg
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
nbc_cbb_mdsellerscomp_250411.jpg
Highlights: Sellers’ top moments from senior year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Chase Sexton signing.JPG
Chase Sexton: ‘If I win out, I’ll be the [Supercross] champion’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 Masters Tournament - Round One
Masters 2025: Brooks Koepka makes 8 on 18 to miss cut
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Bryson DeChambeau goes on early birdie run to shoot 68 Friday

Top Clips

oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
nbc_roto_alvarezmcneil_250411.jpg
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
nbc_cbb_mdsellerscomp_250411.jpg
Highlights: Sellers’ top moments from senior year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Unpacking Ovechkin's greatness after record

April 11, 2025 02:53 PM
The DLB crew breaks down Alex Ovechkin's legacy after breaking the NHL's all-time goals record, questioning how much the legend has left in the tank at 39 years old.

Related Videos

nbc_dlb_ufc314_250411.jpg
10:09
Will Volkanovski make history vs. Lopes?
nbc_dlb_dontlooknow_250411.jpg
04:00
Flacco set to ‘have a season’ in return to Browns
nbc_dls_lukareturn_250410.jpg
07:10
Luka’s return to Dallas an unforgettable moment
nbc_dlb_roywoodinterview_250409.jpg
22:51
Wood: Aggression has been phased out of basketball
nbc_dlb_mikemalonefired_250409.jpg
13:01
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
nbc_dlb_danebrugler_250409.jpg
23:59
Brugler: Hunter ‘the best non-QB’ in the draft
nbc_dlb_mentaltollsports_250408.jpg
04:51
Analyzing Alcaraz’s comments on mental health
nbc_dlb_gatorsvictory_250408.jpg
03:22
Florida wins thrilling national championship
nbc_dlb_armstead_250408.jpg
05:15
Where does Armstead rank among best MIA OTs ever?
morant_jenkins.jpg
06:20
Grizzlies firing HC Jenkins is ‘mind blowing’
nbc_dlb_camwardcompare_250401.jpg
04:39
Are expectations for Ward getting overblown?
nbc_dlb_bantushpush_250401.jpg
02:19
Potential ripple effects of a tush push ban
nbc_dls_stevewilliams_250331.jpg
16:27
Williams talks relationship with Tiger
nbc_dls_womenstournament_250331.jpg
03:26
South Carolina ‘playing ugly’ in tournament run
nbc_dls_marchmadness_250331.jpg
03:02
How NIL revenue share affects ACC, Big East in CBB
nbc_dls_18gameseason_250331.jpg
09:22
Could NFL risk ‘oversaturation’ with 18 games?
nbc_dlb_uflspring_250328.jpg
05:36
UFL still has questions to answer entering Year 2
nbc_dlb_nilportal_250328.jpg
05:20
NIL, transfer portal have become boogeymen
nbc_dlb_alabamabyu_250328.jpg
03:24
Alabama found ‘secret sauce’ against BYU
nbc_dls_lebron_250327.jpg
06:37
Drama between LeBron, Stephen A. is ‘embarrassing’
nbc_dlb_jimmybutlerv2_250326.jpg
05:53
What to make of Butler’s return to Miami with GSW
nbc_dlb_jujuwatkinsinjury_250325.jpg
10:23
Watkins injury ‘devastating’ to USC, March Madness
nbc_dlb_heatjimmybutler_250325.jpg
06:36
‘Energy is palpable’ for Butler’s Miami return
nbc_dls_marchmadness_250324.jpg
04:12
Arkansas coach John Calipari must ‘feel so good’
nbc_dls_jimmybutlerheat_250320.jpg
09:28
Will Butler be cheered by Heat fans in his return?
nbc_dls_aaronrodgersandcamward_250319.jpg
07:28
How potential NYG trade for Ward affects Rodgers
nbc_dls_marchmadness_250319.jpg
08:50
UNC ‘vindicated’ after crushing SDSU in First Four
nbc_dls_alltimedukenc_250314.jpg
04:13
Better all-time starting lineup: Duke or UNC?
nbc_dls_athleticovrealconvo_250313.jpg
11:14
Disallowed Atletico penalty creates controversy

Latest Clips

oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
03:32
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
nbc_roto_alvarezmcneil_250411.jpg
01:21
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
nbc_cbb_mdsellerscomp_250411.jpg
02:33
Highlights: Sellers’ top moments from senior year
nbc_roto_angels_250411.jpg
01:20
Angels offense has been ‘surprisingly explosive’
nbc_dps_dponbrentmusburger_250411.jpg
04:33
Musburger ‘gets his due’ with Pete Rozelle award
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_250411.jpg
19:01
Chamblee: DeChambeau ‘really gets up’ for majors
nbc_dps_brentmusburgerinterview_250411.jpg
15:44
Musburger recalls historic meeting with Rozelle
nbc_dps_whonextforhalloffame_250411.jpg
07:21
Non-athletes deserving of Hall of Fame nomination
nbc_roto_spencer_250411.jpg
01:26
Schwellenbach ascending as a ‘clear’ fantasy SP1
nbc_roto_hampton_250411.jpg
01:18
Hampton has potential to be a ‘ready-made’ RB1
nbc_roto_joeflacco_250411.jpg
01:11
Fantasy fallout of Flacco returning to Browns
UFC314.jpg
01:18
Back Volkanovski in title fight vs. Lopes
nbc_imsa_longbeachtease_250411.jpg
58
Roar of IMSA meets rush of Pacific at Long Beach
nbc_bte_alcyyoug_250411.jpg
01:03
Crochet leads American League Cy Young odds
nbc_bte_clipperskings_250411.jpg
01:46
‘Surging’ Clippers should easily cover vs. Kings
citron.jpg
04:13
Meghan’s 2025 WNBA mock draft: Picks 1-5
haileyvanlith.jpg
05:00
Meghan’s 2025 WNBA mock draft: Picks 6-10
nbc_bte_grizzliesnuggets_250411.jpg
01:50
Expect Nuggets to find holes in Grizzlies’ defense
nbc_bte_knickscavs_250411.jpg
01:39
Take Knicks to cover vs. Cavs with seeding on line
oly_fsdnc_worlds_chockbatescinematic.jpg
02:11
Inside Chock and Bates’ threepeat World Title
nbc_smx_hammaker_250411.jpg
04:29
How Hammaker bounced back to win 250 East again
nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
11:36
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
05:50
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
02:42
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_250411.jpg
06:39
How much of Young’s progress can continue in 2025?
nbc_pft_shedeur3dchess_250411.jpg
09:24
Florio: Deion is playing ‘3D chess’ for Shedeur
nbc_pft_genosmithtombrady_250411.jpg
08:08
Smith wants to ‘soak up knowledge’ from Brady
nbc_pft_divisionsbyqbs_250411.jpg
07:38
Ranking best NFL divisions by QBs
nbc_pft_shedeurvrodgers_250411.jpg
14:14
Would Steelers be better with Sanders or Rodgers?
nbc_pft_shedeurlatefirst_250411.jpg
14:05
Sanders would be better off landing late in Rd. 1