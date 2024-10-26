 Skip navigation
Five college players make LPGA’s final qualifying; not everyone returning to school

  
Published October 26, 2024 11:32 AM

For Texas A&M senior Adela Cernousek, an LPGA card can wait.

The same cannot be said for another first-team All-American.

Cernousek shared medalist honors with Wake Forest grad Mimi Rhodes on Friday at LPGA Qualifying, formerly known as the second stage of LPGA Q-School, held at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida. The reigning NCAA individual champion was among five current college players who finished among the top 35 and ties and hence advanced to final qualifying, where amateurs must turn professional in order to compete for LPGA membership.

Cernousek, though, won’t be leaving the Aggies midseason, instead deferring her full Epson Tour card until next summer.

“I think I’m going back to school and staying amateur; I think that’s the plan,” Cernousek said. “I’m just going to go back to work, and I’m playing a tournament literally on Monday with my school. I’m really happy, and of course that brings confidence, but I still got to work.”

UCLA senior Zoe Campos, who tied for third, will also play a college tournament beginning Monday, the East Lake Cup. That, however, will be Campos’ final start for the Bruins as she will forfeit the remainder of her college eligibility to compete in final qualifying.

Lilia Vu is among a list of UCLA players who have jumped to the pros midseason.

“I think turning professional, it’s a really big step, and it’s been a dream of mine,” Campos told Golfweek. “Just to know that I’ll be on tour either way, it’s a really big accomplishment. No matter where I end up, I’m looking forward to growing and just seeing where I’ll be.”

Amateurs have until Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. ET to decide.

Campos’ teammate, senior Caroline Canales, initially told UCLA coach Alicia Um Holmes that she’d likely defer any status she earned at second stage. But Canales now will weigh her options more closely, saying to Golfweek, “Luckily, we have two weeks to decide. … We’re just going to take our time with that.”

Mississippi State senior Julia Lopez Ramirez, another first-team All-American, tied for 23rd. Her coach, Charlie Ewing, said she’d be deferring. Western Kentucky senior Catie Craig’s plans are unknown after her T-31 finish.