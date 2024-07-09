Former LIV player and NCAA champ makes return to PGA Tour-sanctioned competition

A former full-time LIV Golf member will make his return to PGA Tour-sanctioned competition this week.

Turk Pettit, who played in all eight events during LIV’s inaugural season two years ago but hasn’t competed on the Saudi-backed league since, Monday-qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour’s The Ascendant, which begins Thursday at TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colorado.

Pettit’s suspension from Tour-sanctioned events ended last October, which allowed the former Clemson standout and 2021 NCAA individual champion to enter Q-School. He advanced to second stage before being eliminated.

Pettit is currently ranked No. 1,146 in the world rankings having competed mostly on the Asian Tour since finishing No. 41 in points in his only season on LIV. He posted one top-10 in 17 Asian Tour starts in 2023 but hasn’t logged a world-ranked start this year.

While Pettit competes in Colorado, another player with LIV experience, current reserve Laurie Canter, who logged two LIV starts earlier this year before the signing of Anthony Kim, will play the Genesis Scottish Open, a co-sanctioned PGA Tour event with the DP World Tour.