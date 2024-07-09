 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USATSI_23706781.png
Donna Vekic reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in comeback win over Lulu Sun at Wimbledon
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 1
2024 Tour de France Standings
Genesis Scottish Open - Practice Day
Genesis Scottish Open: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2 at Renaissance

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage10finish_240709.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 10 finish
nbc_bte_alcarazvpaul_240708.jpg
Will Paul pull off the upset against Alcaraz?
nbc_bte_copaamericapreview_240708.jpg
Analyzing Copa America semifinal matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USATSI_23706781.png
Donna Vekic reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in comeback win over Lulu Sun at Wimbledon
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 1
2024 Tour de France Standings
Genesis Scottish Open - Practice Day
Genesis Scottish Open: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2 at Renaissance

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage10finish_240709.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 10 finish
nbc_bte_alcarazvpaul_240708.jpg
Will Paul pull off the upset against Alcaraz?
nbc_bte_copaamericapreview_240708.jpg
Analyzing Copa America semifinal matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former LIV player and NCAA champ makes return to PGA Tour-sanctioned competition

  
Published July 9, 2024 11:57 AM

A former full-time LIV Golf member will make his return to PGA Tour-sanctioned competition this week.

Turk Pettit, who played in all eight events during LIV’s inaugural season two years ago but hasn’t competed on the Saudi-backed league since, Monday-qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour’s The Ascendant, which begins Thursday at TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colorado.

Pettit’s suspension from Tour-sanctioned events ended last October, which allowed the former Clemson standout and 2021 NCAA individual champion to enter Q-School. He advanced to second stage before being eliminated.

Pettit is currently ranked No. 1,146 in the world rankings having competed mostly on the Asian Tour since finishing No. 41 in points in his only season on LIV. He posted one top-10 in 17 Asian Tour starts in 2023 but hasn’t logged a world-ranked start this year.

While Pettit competes in Colorado, another player with LIV experience, current reserve Laurie Canter, who logged two LIV starts earlier this year before the signing of Anthony Kim, will play the Genesis Scottish Open, a co-sanctioned PGA Tour event with the DP World Tour.