Masters 2025: Third-round leaderboard, results and scores from Augusta National
Rory McIlroy shot 6-under 66 Saturday, thanks to a torrid start and an inspiring finish at the 89th Masters Tournament.
McIlroy made six straight 3s to start his round and eagled the par-5 15th.
But a four-stroke lead was cut in half late in the round as Bryson DeChambeau birdied two of his last three to card a 69. McIlroy is at 12 under, DeChambeau at 10 under, and the two will battle in Sunday’s final pairing.
Here’s a look at the Day 3 results from Augusta, Georgia:
|POS.
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|R. McIlroy
|-12
|72
|66
|66
|2
|B. DeChambeau
|-10
|69
|68
|69
|3
|C. Conners
|-8
|68
|70
|70
|T4
|P. Reed
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|T4
|L. Aberg
|-6
|68
|73
|69
|T6
|J. Day
|-5
|70
|70
|71
|T6
|S. Scheffler
|-5
|68
|71
|72
|T6
|S. Lowry
|-5
|71
|68
|72
|T6
|J. Rose
|-5
|65
|71
|75
|T10
|Z. Johnson
|-4
|72
|74
|66
|T10
|N. Echavarria
|-4
|73
|70
|69
|T10
|X. Schauffele
|-4
|73
|69
|70
|T10
|S. Im
|-4
|71
|70
|71
|T14
|M. Homa
|-3
|74
|70
|69
|T14
|C. Morikawa
|-3
|72
|69
|72
|T14
|V. Hovland
|-3
|71
|69
|73
|T17
|D. Thompson
|-2
|71
|73
|70
|T17
|T. Hoge
|-2
|72
|72
|70
|T17
|T. Hatton
|-2
|69
|70
|75
|T17
|M. McCarty
|-2
|71
|68
|75
|T21
|J. Spieth
|-1
|73
|73
|69
|T21
|M. Greyserman
|-1
|71
|75
|69
|T21
|B. An
|-1
|74
|71
|70
|T21
|R. Hojgaard
|-1
|73
|67
|75
|T25
|J. Niemann
|E
|72
|74
|70
|T25
|J. Rahm
|E
|75
|71
|70
|T25
|M. McNealy
|E
|72
|73
|71
|T25
|H. English
|E
|70
|73
|73
|T25
|M. Kim
|E
|71
|71
|74
|T30
|D. McCarthy
|1
|71
|75
|71
|T30
|A. Rai
|1
|70
|74
|73
|T30
|S. Theegala
|1
|72
|72
|73
|T30
|D. Berger
|1
|71
|73
|73
|T30
|B. Watson
|1
|71
|72
|74
|T30
|D. Riley
|1
|73
|69
|75
|T30
|T. Fleetwood
|1
|73
|69
|75
|T37
|T. Kim
|2
|73
|73
|72
|T37
|C. Schwartzel
|2
|74
|72
|72
|T37
|M. Fitzpatrick
|2
|71
|73
|74
|T37
|N. Taylor
|2
|73
|71
|74
|T37
|S. Burns
|2
|73
|70
|75
|T42
|S. Jaeger
|3
|72
|74
|73
|T42
|J. Poston
|3
|74
|72
|73
|T42
|D. Willett
|3
|75
|71
|73
|T42
|P. Cantlay
|3
|74
|72
|73
|T42
|W. Clark
|3
|76
|68
|75
|T42
|B. Harman
|3
|71
|71
|77
|T48
|J. Spaun
|4
|74
|72
|74
|T48
|J. Thomas
|4
|73
|71
|76
|T48
|M. Lee
|4
|71
|72
|77
|T48
|H. Matsuyama
|4
|73
|68
|79
|T52
|A. Bhatia
|5
|70
|76
|75
|T52
|B. Campbell
|5
|72
|73
|76