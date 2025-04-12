Masters 2025: Third-round leaderboard, results and scores from Augusta National

Rory McIlroy shot 6-under 66 Saturday, thanks to a torrid start and an inspiring finish at the 89th Masters Tournament.

McIlroy made six straight 3s to start his round and eagled the par-5 15th.

But a four-stroke lead was cut in half late in the round as Bryson DeChambeau birdied two of his last three to card a 69. McIlroy is at 12 under, DeChambeau at 10 under, and the two will battle in Sunday’s final pairing.

Here’s a look at the Day 3 results from Augusta, Georgia: