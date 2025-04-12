 Skip navigation
Masters 2025: Third-round leaderboard, results and scores from Augusta National

  
Published April 12, 2025 07:24 PM

Rory McIlroy shot 6-under 66 Saturday, thanks to a torrid start and an inspiring finish at the 89th Masters Tournament.

McIlroy made six straight 3s to start his round and eagled the par-5 15th.

But a four-stroke lead was cut in half late in the round as Bryson DeChambeau birdied two of his last three to card a 69. McIlroy is at 12 under, DeChambeau at 10 under, and the two will battle in Sunday’s final pairing.

Here’s a look at the Day 3 results from Augusta, Georgia:

﻿POS. PLAYER SCORE R1 R2 R3
1 R. McIlroy -12 72 66 66
2 B. DeChambeau -10 69 68 69
3 C. Conners -8 68 70 70
T4 P. Reed -6 71 70 69
T4 L. Aberg -6 68 73 69
T6 J. Day -5 70 70 71
T6 S. Scheffler -5 68 71 72
T6 S. Lowry -5 71 68 72
T6 J. Rose -5 65 71 75
T10 Z. Johnson -4 72 74 66
T10 N. Echavarria -4 73 70 69
T10 X. Schauffele -4 73 69 70
T10 S. Im -4 71 70 71
T14 M. Homa -3 74 70 69
T14 C. Morikawa -3 72 69 72
T14 V. Hovland -3 71 69 73
T17 D. Thompson -2 71 73 70
T17 T. Hoge -2 72 72 70
T17 T. Hatton -2 69 70 75
T17 M. McCarty -2 71 68 75
T21 J. Spieth -1 73 73 69
T21 M. Greyserman -1 71 75 69
T21 B. An -1 74 71 70
T21 R. Hojgaard -1 73 67 75
T25 J. Niemann E 72 74 70
T25 J. Rahm E 75 71 70
T25 M. McNealy E 72 73 71
T25 H. English E 70 73 73
T25 M. Kim E 71 71 74
T30 D. McCarthy 1 71 75 71
T30 A. Rai 1 70 74 73
T30 S. Theegala 1 72 72 73
T30 D. Berger 1 71 73 73
T30 B. Watson 1 71 72 74
T30 D. Riley 1 73 69 75
T30 T. Fleetwood 1 73 69 75
T37 T. Kim 2 73 73 72
T37 C. Schwartzel 2 74 72 72
T37 M. Fitzpatrick 2 71 73 74
T37 N. Taylor 2 73 71 74
T37 S. Burns 2 73 70 75
T42 S. Jaeger 3 72 74 73
T42 J. Poston 3 74 72 73
T42 D. Willett 3 75 71 73
T42 P. Cantlay 3 74 72 73
T42 W. Clark 3 76 68 75
T42 B. Harman 3 71 71 77
T48 J. Spaun 4 74 72 74
T48 J. Thomas 4 73 71 76
T48 M. Lee 4 71 72 77
T48 H. Matsuyama 4 73 68 79
T52 A. Bhatia 5 70 76 75
T52 B. Campbell 5 72 73 76