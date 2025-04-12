Masters 2025: After six 3s to start his third round, Rory McIlroy eagles the par-5 15th

Rory McIlroy began his third round in magical fashion with 3 after 3 after 3 — six of them, in fact.

He started birdie-eagle-birdie-par-birdie-par to ascend to the top of the leaderboard at 11 under. McIlroy, who led by as many as four strokes, saw his advantage dip to one after a couple of bogeys, before ending his birdie drought at the par-5 13th.

He then reclaimed a four-shot lead by making eagle at the par-5 15th. After smashing a drive, he hit his 6-iron from 205 yards to 6 feet, walking after it as soon as he struck it.

McIlroy converted the putt for his second eagle of the day and the eighth 3 on his card. He made No. 9 at the par-3 16th to stay at 12 under, four clear of Corey Conners.