Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
Brennan Poole car.jpg
Brennan Poole, Sheldon Creed walk away from devastating crash in Bristol Xfinity race
The Masters - Round Three
Masters 2025: Min Woo Lee assessed penalty stroke in third round

Top Clips

nbc_sx_webb_250412.jpg
Webb ‘ready for the fight’ with Sexton for title
nbc_sx_sexton_250412.jpg
Sexton after Philly: ‘It’s make or break time’
nbc_sx_davies_250412.jpg
Davies ‘stoked’ to win Philly East/West Showdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Masters 2025: After six 3s to start his third round, Rory McIlroy eagles the par-5 15th

  
Published April 12, 2025 06:06 PM

Rory McIlroy began his third round in magical fashion with 3 after 3 after 3 — six of them, in fact.

He started birdie-eagle-birdie-par-birdie-par to ascend to the top of the leaderboard at 11 under. McIlroy, who led by as many as four strokes, saw his advantage dip to one after a couple of bogeys, before ending his birdie drought at the par-5 13th.

He then reclaimed a four-shot lead by making eagle at the par-5 15th. After smashing a drive, he hit his 6-iron from 205 yards to 6 feet, walking after it as soon as he struck it.

McIlroy converted the putt for his second eagle of the day and the eighth 3 on his card. He made No. 9 at the par-3 16th to stay at 12 under, four clear of Corey Conners.