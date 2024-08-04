GC Pod with Rex & Lav: With big stars and big drama, golf shines on the Olympic stage

Even those who complained about the stale format to the Olympic competition had to enjoy Sunday in Paris.

Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the game’s best put on quite a show.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down the riveting final round of the men’s Olympic competition, from why the day exceeded expectations to Scheffler’s run to gold and Jon Rahm’s stunning back-nine collapse.

0:00: WHAT A SHOW!: Rex is still buzzing from a wild scene on the ground at Le Golf National.

04:00: THAT’S MORE LIKE IT: After a sluggish start, we dive into why this year’s Olympic competition worked so well.

14:00: ANOTHER ONE: Scottie Scheffler caps a remarkable season with gold and perhaps his best round yet.

25:00: WHAT ... HAPPENED?!: The taut final hour had its share of miscues – none bigger than Jon Rahm’s.

31:00: BEST OF THE REST: A shoutout to the other heroes of the week, including Tommy Fleetwood.

34:00: GROUNDHOG DAY: What’s coming up next, with the women on deck and Rex in line for another week of reporting.