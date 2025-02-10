Genesis Invitational 2025 schedule: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

The PGA Tour returns to California for the Genesis Invitational, but will do so at a new venue for the signature event. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the Genesis Invitational?

Feb. 13-16 at Torrey Pines’ South Course (par 72, 7,765 yards) in San Diego, California.

Why did the event move from Riviera Country Club?

The Pacific Palisades course has been the primary tournament host since 1973 but the Tour opted to relocate this year because of the destructive L.A.-area wildfires. Riviera was not damaged but the Palisades fire charred nearly 24,000 acres and killed at least 12 people.

How to watch the Genesis Invitational

(All times EST; stream links added when available)

Feb. 13



4-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Feb. 14



4-8PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Feb. 15



1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

3-7PM: CBS

Feb. 16



1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

3-6:30PM: CBS



Who is in the field at the Genesis Invitational?

This is the Tour’s third signature event of the season and has a limited field of 72 players. Those eligible include: top 50 in last year’s FEC points list; Aon Next 10 from the fall; leading finisher from the ’24 Race to Dubai (not otherwise exempt); current Aon Swing 5 and sponsor exemptions. The remainder of the field, to reach 72, was filled based on the FedExCup fall points list.

Click here for the updated field and leaderboard.

Is Tiger Woods playing the Genesis Invitational?

No. Woods, the tournament host, was scheduled to make his PGA Tour return but withdrew Monday, saying on social media that he was “just not ready,” after his mother died last week.

What is the Genesis Invitational purse and prize money?

The purse is $20 million with $3,600,000 and 700 FedExCup points going to the winner.

Is there a cut at the Genesis Invitational?

Yes, this is one three signature events (Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament) that has a cut line. After Round 2, the top 50 players and ties and anyone within 10 shots of the lead will qualify for the final 36 holes.

Who won the 2024 Genesis Invitational?

Hideki Matsuyama rallied from six shots back in the final round, shooting 9-under 62 to win for the ninth time on the PGA Tour. That broke the record for Asian-born players he shared with K.J. Choi of South Korea.

Matsuyama has since added two more prominent victories to his resume, the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship (playoff event) and 2025 Sentry (signature event).