Tiger Woods postpones return, withdraws from Genesis Invitational

  
Published February 10, 2025 01:09 PM

Tiger Woods’ return will have to wait.

Woods, who played golf alongside President Donald Trump on Sunday, announced Monday afternoon that he won’t, in fact, tee it up in this week’s Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California.

The event, which moved from Riviera Country Club because of the recent Palisades fire, was supposed to be Woods’ first official PGA Tour start since last summer’s Open Championship and since his latest back surgery.

However, Woods has withdrawn, citing, “I’m just not ready” after the death of his mother, Kultida, at age 80 last Tuesday.

“I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready,” Woods’ full statement read. “I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing.”