Tiger Woods, President Donald Trump play golf on Sunday morning ahead of Trump’s Super Bowl visit

Before Tiger Woods returns to PGA Tour action next week at Torrey Pines, he is playing a round of golf with President Donald Trump in South Florida.

Woods joined Trump on Sunday morning at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to multiple outlets that received official confirmation from the White House.

Trump is also expected to attend the Super Bowl this evening in New Orleans.

Woods, meanwhile, will soon fly to San Diego, where he will compete in his first official PGA Tour event since The Open, Woods’ own Genesis Invitational, which moved from Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles to Torrey’s South Course in La Jolla because of the recent Palisades fire. Woods owns eight career titles at Torrey, including the 2008 U.S. Open, though he has not completed 72 holes since last April’s Masters.

Trump met with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Adam Scott in Washington, D.C., early last week to discuss the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. While the Tour didn’t mention Woods as having attended the meeting, the flight-tracking X account, @radaratlas2, did show Woods’ jet landing at Dulles airport last Monday night before departing for South Florida early Tuesday morning.

Woods’ name was, however, included on a PGA Tour statement, which read, “We are grateful that [Trump’s] leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men’s professional golf.”

Woods announced on Tuesday that his mother, Kultida, had died at age 80.

“My mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable,” Woods said. “She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible.”

Trump took to social media to offer his condolences to Woods.

“I was just informed that Tiger Woods’ wonderful mother, Kultida, passed away – she has gone onto greener fairways!” Trump wrote in a post. “Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!”

Trump and Woods have played golf before. Trump also presented Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.