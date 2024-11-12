Haskins Award watch list: ASU’s Josele Ballester, UNC’s David Ford among final fall top 25
The race for the Haskins Award presented by Stifel is shaping up to be a good one.
Arizona State senior Josele Ballester, with a win at Olympia Fields and two other top-5s, and North Carolina senior David Ford, a two-time winner this fall, headline the final fall Haskins watch list, which features 25 players.
The Haskins Award is one of three national college player of the year awards but the only one voted on by current players and coaches, select members of the media and past Haskins winners.
Auburn, the reigning national champion, has the most players on the watch list with three, including last season’s Haskins winner, sophomore Jackson Koivun.
Here is the full list:
Josele Ballester, Arizona State
Jackson Buchanan, Illinois
Tiger Christensen, Arizona
Luke Clanton, Florida State
Pablo Ereno, UCLA
Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State
David Ford, North Carolina
Josiah Gilbert, Auburn
John Heckel Jr., Army
Ben James, Virginia
Algot Kleen, LSU
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss
Christiaan Maas, Texas
Nick Mason, Kansas State
Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame
Omar Morales, UCLA
Tommy Morrison, Texas
Sebastian Moss, Louisville
Jake Peacock, South Florida
Arni Sveinsson, LSU
Brendan Valdes, Auburn
Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt
Kieron van Wyk, College of Charleston
Connor Williams, Arizona State