Haskins Award watch list: ASU’s Josele Ballester, UNC’s David Ford among final fall top 25

The race for the Haskins Award presented by Stifel is shaping up to be a good one.

Arizona State senior Josele Ballester, with a win at Olympia Fields and two other top-5s, and North Carolina senior David Ford, a two-time winner this fall, headline the final fall Haskins watch list, which features 25 players.

The Haskins Award is one of three national college player of the year awards but the only one voted on by current players and coaches, select members of the media and past Haskins winners.

Auburn, the reigning national champion, has the most players on the watch list with three, including last season’s Haskins winner, sophomore Jackson Koivun.

Here is the full list:

Josele Ballester, Arizona State

Jackson Buchanan, Illinois

Tiger Christensen, Arizona

Luke Clanton, Florida State

Pablo Ereno, UCLA

Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State

David Ford, North Carolina

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn

John Heckel Jr., Army

Ben James, Virginia

Algot Kleen, LSU

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss

Christiaan Maas, Texas

Nick Mason, Kansas State

Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame

Omar Morales, UCLA

Tommy Morrison, Texas

Sebastian Moss, Louisville

Jake Peacock, South Florida

Arni Sveinsson, LSU

Brendan Valdes, Auburn

Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt

Kieron van Wyk, College of Charleston

Connor Williams, Arizona State