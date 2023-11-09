Haskins Award Watch List: Vanderbilt boasts 3 players; ETSU among those with 2

Vanderbilt capped the fall with a win over North Carolina at the St. Andrews Collegiate. Now, the Commodores will enter the spring with three players on the latest watch list for the Haskins Award presented by Stifel.

Gordon Sargent, Cole Sherwood and Matthew Riedel are all represented on the list as the trio have combined for seven top-10s, including Sherwood’s playoff victory at the Hogan Collegiate over Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht, who is also on the list.

North Carolina, Auburn and East Tennessee State each have two representatives, with the Bucs’ Mats Ege (five top-10s, including a win) likely one of the frontrunners along with Lamprecht and Alabama’s Nick Dunlap.

The Haskins Award is one of three national college player of the year awards but the only one voted on by current players and coaches, select members of the media and past Haskins winners. Last year’s winner was Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech.

Here is the full list:

Nick Dunlap, Alabama

Mats Ege, East Tennessee State

David Ford, North Carolina

Maxwell Ford, North Carolina

Gustav Fridmodt, TCU

Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida

Connor Gaunt, LSU

Alex Goff, Kentucky

Petr Hruby, Washington

Algot Kleen, East Tennessee State

Luke Kluver, Oklahoma

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech

Sebastian Moss, Louisville

Matthew Riedel, Vanderbilt

Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt

Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt

Owen Stamper, Middle Tennessee State

Preston Summerhays, Arizona State

Brendan Valdes, Auburn